District of Columbia Unemployment Rate Drops to 5.6% in November, Reflecting Continued Economic Progress



(WASHINGTON, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.6 percent in November 2024, down 0.1 percentage point from the revised October 2024 rate of 5.7 percent.

The District’s preliminary November job estimate shows an increase of 5,500 jobs, for a total of 783,500 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 3,400 jobs. The public sector increased by 2,100 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

“Ensuring that Washingtonians in all eight wards have equitable access to resources and support is a cornerstone of the Bowser Administration's mission,” said DOES Director Unique Morris-Hughes. “Our investment in quality training and workforce development remains our priority.”

The number of employed District residents increased by 600 from 382,800 in October 2024 to 383,400 in November 2024. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 400 from 405,800 in October 2024 to 406,200 in November 2024. The labor force participation rate was unchanged from 71.8 percent in October 2024 to 71.8 percent in November 2024.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,100 jobs, jobs increased by 100 or 10 percent from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector increased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 15,000 jobs, jobs increased by 300 or 2.04 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector increased by 500 jobs after increasing by 400 in the prior month. With employment at 31,700 jobs, jobs increased by 200 or .63 percent from a year ago.

The Information sector decreased by 100 jobs after increasing by 100 in the prior month. With employment at 19,700 jobs, jobs increased by 300 or 1.55 percent from a year ago.

The Financial Activities sector increased by 100 jobs after increasing by 300 in the prior month. With employment at 25,600 jobs, jobs decreased by 700 or 2.66 percent from a year ago.

The Professional and Business Services sector increased by 500 jobs after increasing by 2,300 in the prior month. With employment at 179,600 jobs, jobs increased by 5,300 or 3.04 percent from a year ago.

The Educational and Health Services sector increased by 600 jobs after increasing by 1,400 in the prior month. With employment at 124,200 jobs, jobs increased by 600 jobs or .49 percent from a year ago.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 600 jobs after decreasing by 900 in the prior month. With employment at 79,400 jobs, jobs increased by 2,400 jobs or 3.12 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 1,100 jobs after increasing by 700 in the prior month. With employment at 71,900 jobs, jobs increased by 4,500 jobs or 6.68 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 600 over the month to 383,400. The civilian labor force increased by 400 to 406,200.

One year ago, total employment was 382,200, and the civilian labor force was 402,100.

The number of unemployed was 19,900, and the unemployment rate was 4.9 percent.

NOTES: The November 2024 final and December 2024 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information are available HERE

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined using two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2023 annual benchmark revisions

