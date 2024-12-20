Attorney General’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash in Holland Township, N.J.

TRENTON — The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on October 18, 2024, in the area of Stamets Road and Gallmeier Road in Holland Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey. The driver who died in the crash has been identified as Scott Segreaves, Jr., 20, of Zuni, Virginia.

According to the preliminary investigation, at approximately 10:24 p.m., Mr. Segreaves was operating a vehicle on Water Street in Milford Borough when New Jersey State Police Staff Sergeant Nicholas Pryszlak attempted to catch up to the vehicle in connection with a speeding violation. Both vehicles made left turns on Stamets Road. While on Stamets Road, Sgt. Pryszlak activated his lights and sirens. Mr. Segreaves continued to drive his vehicle. A short time later, with the vehicle no longer in sight, Sgt. Pryszlak deactivated his vehicle’s lights and sirens. Mr. Segreaves’ overturned vehicle was located approximately 30 minutes later in the area of Stamets Road and Gallmeier Road in Holland Township, off the side of the road and down an embankment. Mr. Segreaves was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This release is an update providing additional information with regard to the investigation that was first announced on October 21, 2024, by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office. That office began the investigation of the fatal crash. Based on information they gathered, they notified OPIA, which is now investigating the matter.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

