FEMA Awards $1 Billion in Public Assistance Funds Following Hurricane Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FEMA has obligated over $1 billion in Public Assistance funds to aid Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Milton. Reaching this milestone, in just over two months after the hurricane’s major disaster declaration on Oct. 11, has never been done before in Florida. This rapid response highlights the partnership with the State of Florida to aid local governments’ efforts to help communities recover.

These funds include costs that the state and local jurisdictions spent on debris removal and emergency protective measures. As of Dec. 20, the state of Florida has removed 37.4 million cubic yards of debris, which equals to more than 228,000 tractor trailers loads.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to state and local government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster-damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and certain private nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance. The deadline to apply for Public Assistance funds is Dec. 20, 2024.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806.

