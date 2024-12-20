Disaster Recovery Centers in South Carolina Temporarily Closed for Holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Disaster Recovery Centers in South Carolina will temporarily close in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Aiken County, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 17519 Atomic Road, Aiken, SC 29803

Open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. through Jan. 7, 2025

Holiday Closure: Dec. 22-29, 2024, Jan. 1, 2025.

Anderson County, Anderson County Library, 300 N. McDuffie St., Anderson, SC 29621

Open Dec. 20-21, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Chester County, Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg, SC 29729

Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., through Jan. 31, 2025.

Holiday Closure: Dec. 22-29, 2024, Jan. 1, 2025.

Greenville County, Freetown Community Center, 200 Alice Ave., Greenville, SC 29611

Open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., through Jan. 7, 2025.

Holiday Closure: Dec. 24-25, 2024, Jan. 1, 2025.

Greenwood County, United Way of Lakelands, 929 Phoenix St., Greenwood, SC 29646

Open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., through Jan. 31, 2025.

Holiday Closure: Dec. 22-29, 2024, Jan. 1, 2025.

Spartanburg County, Woodson Community Center, 210 Bomar Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29306

Open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., through Jan. 7, 2025.

Holiday closure: Dec. 22-29, 2024, Jan. 1, 2025.

To find all the center locations, including those in other states, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

Homeowners and renters in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties and the Catawba Indian Nation can apply for federal assistance.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov . You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.