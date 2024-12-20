Kreidler’s CIU accredited for highest professional standards of policing

December 12, 2024

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU) has completed an accreditation program that certifies it is operating under best practices and standards for law enforcement.

The program is administered by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) and involves a seven-phase process over several months.

“We are proud to be accredited by WASPC,” said CIU Director Bruce Lantz. “It means our department has achieved the highest professional standards for policing.”

Kreidler’s CIU investigates people and organizations who target insurance companies for criminal fraud and conducts outreach to teach people about insurance fraud and how to prevent it.

Benefits of accreditation include administrative and operational effectiveness; fair recruitment and employment practices; better records management; improved use of technology, health and safety, training, codes of conduct and prisoner security; and other important law enforcement tasks.

“Police accountability is important to ensure and improve public trust,” said Steven Strachan, WASPC executive director. “The OIC’s Criminal Investigations Unit took these direct and tangible steps to earn the public’s confidence in their operations. The community should be proud of the men and women who serve them every day.”

The certification is awarded for a four-year period, when the re-accreditation process begins. The CIU’s 2024 accreditation follows previous accreditations in 2016 and 2020.

The Washington State Legislature originally called for the development of standards and goals for law enforcement in 1976.

WASPC was founded in 1963 and represents executive and top management personnel from law enforcement agencies statewide. With more than 900 members it includes the 39 elected county sheriffs, and 240 police chiefs, as well as the Washington State Patrol, the Washington Department of Corrections, and representatives of several federal agencies.