Frances Haugen, Jonathan Haidt Join Sustainable Media Center Board of Advisors

Frances Haugen and Jonathan Haidt Steven Rosenbaum, Sustainable Media Center, Executive Director

Frances Haugen and Jonathan Haidt join the Sustainable Media Center to combat social media harms, driving accountability and promoting healthier digital spaces.

The challenges posed by social media require bold leadership and clear vision. Frances and Jonathan bring unparalleled expertise and passion to this fight.” — Steven Rosenbaum, Sustainable Media Center

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sustainable Media Center (SMC) is pleased to announce the addition of Frances Haugen and Jonathan Haidt to its Board of Advisors. Their expertise and leadership will significantly enhance SMC’s mission to foster a healthier digital environment and empower communities to combat the social harms of media."Social media today stands at a crossroads much like tobacco did decades ago," said Steven Rosenbaum, Executive Director of the Sustainable Media Center. "We now know the harm it causes, especially to young users, and we have the tools to hold platforms accountable. It’s time to turn the tide and ensure these companies prioritize the well-being of their users over profits."Frances Haugen, a renowned whistleblower and advocate for transparency in social media platforms, brings her extensive experience in promoting ethical practices in the tech industry. Reflecting on the broader dangers of social media algorithms, Haugen has stated, "The algorithm doesn’t know what it’s showing, it only knows what gets you to click. This fundamental design flaw allows harmful content to proliferate, creating widespread societal harm. We need transparency and accountability across all platforms to ensure public safety."Jonathan Haidt, a celebrated social psychologist and author, is a leading voice in understanding the effects of social media on mental health and democratic processes. His research and thought leadership have driven vital conversations on fostering resilience and well-being in the digital age. Reflecting on the impact of social media, Haidt has stated, "We have an international epidemic of depression, anxiety, self-harm, and suicide... What we saw was the almost instantaneous transformation of childhood into a form that I think is incompatible with healthy human development."“We are honored to welcome Frances Haugen and Jonathan Haidt to our Board of Advisors," said Steven Rosenbaum, Executive Director of the Sustainable Media Center. "The challenges posed by social media require bold leadership and clear vision. Frances and Jonathan bring unparalleled expertise and passion to this fight. Together, we will work to drive systemic change and create a safer, healthier media landscape for future generations."Haugen and Haidt join a distinguished group of advisors dedicated to guiding SMC’s initiatives in education, advocacy, and policy reform. Their insights will play a pivotal role in shaping strategies to mitigate the adverse effects of social media while promoting responsible digital practices.For more information about the Sustainable Media Center and its mission, please visit sustainablemedia.center.Media Contact: Info@SustainableMedia.CenterAbout the Sustainable Media Center: The Sustainable Media Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the societal impacts of media and technology. By fostering collaboration among experts, educators, and policymakers, SMC strives to build a healthier, more equitable digital future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.