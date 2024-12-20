Creating Jobs in Lycoming County: Shapiro Administration Investing $4.6 Million to Help PMF Industries Expand into the Clean Hydrogen Market & Grow Pennsylvania’s Clean Energy Industry

The Pennsylvania-based manufacturer is investing more than $7 million in the project, which will create and retain 98 total jobs.

Growing the manufacturing and energy industries is a key focus of Governor Josh Shapiro’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy for the Commonwealth.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth is investing $4.6 million into PMF Industries to help the 63-year-old Pennsylvania company enter the clean hydrogen market, growing Pennsylvania’s clean energy industry. The Commonwealth funding will support a more than $7 million expansion of the Lycoming County-based manufacturing company that will create at least 20 new, full-time jobs and retain 78 existing jobs.

PMF Industries will construct a 16,000-square-foot addition to its existing manufacturing operations in Williamsport that will house a new hot spinning machine and aluminum heat treating and tempering furnace. The expansion will allow the company to enter the clean hydrogen market — producing metallic liners to store hydrogen and allow it to be transported by trucks, planes, and boats.

“Pennsylvania is the best place in the country for businesses to grow and thrive, and my Administration is committed to making strategic investments that strengthen our key industries and create good-paying jobs,” said Governor Shapiro. “Pennsylvania has a long legacy as a national energy leader and my Administration is building on that legacy by supporting the clean energy manufacturers like PMF Industries and creating energy and manufacturing jobs all across the Commonwealth. We’re getting stuff done for the good people of Pennsylvania — building a skilled workforce, boosting innovation, and positioning the Commonwealth as a leader in energy, manufacturing, and economic development.”

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) provided the company with a funding offer that includes a $4.5 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, $138,000 Pennsylvania First grant, and $11,000 WEDnetPA grant to help train employees.

“The Shapiro Administration’s support of a homegrown manufacturer like PMF Industries is an investment in our vital manufacturing and energy industries,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “This project is a great example of what the Governor’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy can help us achieve — providing a product that puts Pennsylvania closer to the forefront of clean energy production.”

Founded in Williamsport in 1961, PMF Industries is a premiere, globally recognized manufacturer of tubular components. The company makes specialized metal containers for clients in the aerospace, defense, power generation, nuclear fuel containment, food processing, and microelectronics industries.

“We at PMF Industries commend Governor Shapiro for his foresight in partnering with small and mid-size businesses, like PMF, to help make Pennsylvania an economic leader in providing good-paying jobs vital to our community,” said John Perrotto, President, PMF Industries.

“With the help of the PIDA loan, Pennsylvania First grant, and WEDnet training support, we are well-positioned to contribute to the Commonwealth’s leadership in clean energy and innovation,” said Ken Healy, Executive Vice-President, PMF Industries. “We are excited to be part of a strategy that empowers manufacturers and drives sustainable economic development for the long term.”

Renowned for precision and innovation, the company consistently meets the stringent requirements of its global clientele, solidifying its position as an industry leader and a trusted partner in delivering cutting-edge metalworking solutions.

“PMF Industries is a dynamic manufacturer in Williamsport. They continue to grow and evolve, and we’re excited to see them enter into the hydrogen containment market with this latest project expansion,” said Jason Fink, President/CEO, Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. “We greatly appreciate the vision of the Shapiro Administration for making this type of investment in PMF affording them the opportunity to enter into this next gen energy sector.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to Getting It Done for businesses looking to thrive in Pennsylvania. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business with the guidance, connections, and financial packages that set companies up for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured and announced more than $3 billion in private sector investments.

The manufacturing and energy industries are a prime focus in Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy, the first plan of its kind in almost 20 years. Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger unveiled the economic development strategy earlier this year to serve as the blueprint for capitalizing the Commonwealth’s strengths and further spur our economy.

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivers on Governor Shapiro’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically and includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program

for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of The Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania

Read more about Pennsylvania’s first Economic Development Strategy in two decades and how Governor Shapiro’s budget will create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

