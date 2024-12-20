Screw Closures Market Set for Consistent Growth, Reaching US$ 40.5 Billion by 2032 - TMR

Screw Closures Market

Screw Closures Market to Reach US$ 40.5 Bn by 2032, Growing at a 2.9% CAGR from US$ 31.1 Bn in 2023

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global screw closures market was valued at US$ 31.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2024 to 2032, reaching US$ 40.5 billion by the end of 2032.Download to explore critical insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54375 The global screw closures market was valued at US$ 31.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2024 to 2032, reaching US$ 40.5 billion by the end of 2032.Analyst ViewpointExpansion in the food and beverage sector is fueling the growth of the screw closures market. Rising demand for single-serve beverages, coupled with innovations in sustainable packaging, is driving industry development. Notable advancements include the development of cellulose-based, biodegradable screw caps, which align with increasing consumer focus on sustainability.Market IntroductionScrew closures are cost-effective solutions providing reliable seals for packaging across diverse industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, household products, and personal care. Their ease of use, tamper-evident properties, and adaptability to various packaging materials make them a preferred choice in multiple sectors.Key Market Drivers1. Expansion in Food & Beverage Sector• Screw closures are widely used for wine, juices, and other beverages due to their reliable sealing capabilities and convenience.• Market Insight: In 2022, the EU produced 16.1 billion liters of wine, with countries like Italy, Spain, and France leading the production.• Trend: The rise in wine production and demand for tamper-evident and child-resistant closures is positively impacting the market.2. R&D in Sustainable Solutions• The focus on sustainability has driven innovations like plant-based and recyclable screw caps.• Case Study: In 2022, Blue Ocean Closures collaborated with Glatfelter and ALPLA Group to develop fiber-based screw caps using dryforming technology.3. Growth in Single-Serve Beverages• Consumer preferences for convenience have increased the demand for single-serve beverage packaging.• Example: The U.S. market’s growing consumption of canned and bottled single-serve beverages underscores this trend.Visit our report to explore critical insights and analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/screw-closures-market.html Regional InsightsLeading Region: Asia PacificAsia Pacific held the largest share of the screw closures market in 2022. Key factors driving growth include:• Expansion of the food and beverage sector, particularly in India.• Government initiatives to boost food processing and rising disposable income.Additional Regional Highlights• Europe: Significant wine production bolsters the demand for screw closures.• North America: Strong demand for tamper-evident pharmaceutical packaging.Key PlayersProminent companies in the screw closures market include:• Amcor Plc• Berry Global, Inc.• Silgan Holdings• Closure Systems International, Inc.• BERICAP• Mold-Rite Plastics• Georg MENSHEN GmbH & Co. KG• Comar• Blackhawk Molding Co., Inc.Recent Developments• 2023: Blue Ocean Closures partnered with Coca-Cola’s EMEA R&D Center to develop fiber-based screw caps.• 2022: BERICAP showcased innovative solutions for sustainable packaging at FACHPACK in Germany.Market SegmentationBy Diameter• 18 mm - 33 mm• 36 mm - 53 mm• 63 mm - 100 mm• Above 100 mmBy Material Type• LDPE• HDPE• Polypropylene• Metal• Thermoset• Others (PS, PET, etc.)By Neck Finish• 400 (1 Thread Turn)• 410 (1.5 Thread Turn)• 415 (2 Thread Turn)• 425 (2 Thread Turn)• Above 430 (More than 2 Thread Turn)By End-Use• Beverages• Food• Pharmaceuticals• Household• Cosmetics & Personal Care• OthersConclusionThe screw closures market is poised for steady growth, driven by innovations in sustainability, increased beverage consumption, and rising demand for tamper-evident packaging solutions. Companies investing in eco-friendly and high-performance closure technologies will likely lead the market in the coming years.Examine key highlights and takeaways from our Report in this sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54375 More From Transparency Market Research 