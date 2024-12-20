Montgomery County Council Seeks Applicants for the Bethesda Urban Partnership Board of Directors

MARYLAND, December 20 - For Immediate Release: Friday, December 20, 2024

Deadline to apply is Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at 5 p.m.

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Bethesda Urban Partnership (BUP) Board of Directors. Vice Chair Dan Schlaff’s first term expired in October 2024, and he is eligible to apply for reappointment. Applications for the three-year appointments are due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2025.

This position is open to applicants who live in a residential community outside of the Bethesda Urban District (map) but in close proximity to the District. The Council will recommend three candidates to the County Executive, and he will select one to serve on the Board.

The Bethesda Urban Partnership is responsible for the maintenance of streetscape and streetscape amenities; the promotion and implementation of special events and marketing initiatives; and other similar activities. The Board directs all aspects of the Urban District program including management of the contract for the County to run the Transportation Management District (Bethesda Transportation Solutions) and serves the community in the provision of Urban District services.

The 11-member board includes the following: two members nominated by the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Chamber of Commerce; three members who are, or represent, owners of optional method development; one member who is an owner, partner, proprietor or corporate officer of a small business; one member who resides in a residential community within the Bethesda-Chevy Chase planning area and is nominated by the Western Montgomery County Citizens Advisory Board; one member who is a resident member of the Western Montgomery County Citizens Advisory Board and is recommended by the Board; one residential representative from an adjacent neighborhood who is nominated by the County Council; one member who lives within the Urban District; and one ex-officio, non-voting County Executive representative.

The Board meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 8 a.m. in the Bethesda Urban Partnership conference room. Meetings are open to the public. For more information on BUP, go to www.Bethesda.org. Members serve three-year terms without compensation but may be reimbursed for travel and dependent care expenses.

Members of the Board should reflect the diversity of Montgomery County, including a range of races, ethnicities, places of origin, socioeconomic status, age, sex – including on the basis of gender identity or orientation, religion, religious creed, disability, or other characteristics.

Cover letter expressing interest, including a resume (no more than 4 pages in length) listing professional and civic experience, home address, telephone number and email address should be sent via email to [email protected] addressed to Council President Stewart, or sent via mail to Council President Stewart, County Council Office, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Letters of application must be received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2025.

It is the Council’s policy not to consider applications received after the deadline. After the closing date, Councilmembers will review the applications and select applicants to interview.

Council staff may request a redacted resume or bio as part of the information shared with the public. The interviews and appointment process are open to the public and will be televised, streamed live, and available on YouTube and Facebook.

