Attend MDC waterfowl workshops to give input on upcoming seasons

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites waterfowl hunters to a series of public workshops around the state to gather hunter input about duck season dates and zone boundary locations for the 2026-2030 seasons.

Participants will have the opportunity to review long-term waterfowl data about weather, migration, habitat use, harvest, and hunter opinions, and discuss their season date and zone preferences with other hunters and MDC staff. MDC will use hunter input gathered through the workshops combined with hunter opinion surveys to establish Missouri’s 2026-2030 duck season dates and zones.

The 2025 workshops will be held from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Registration is not required. Call the related phone number for more information.

JAN. 13 IN COLUMBIA : Riechmann Indoor Pavilion at Stephen’s Lake Park, 2300 E. Walnut St., 573-815-7900;

JAN. 16 IN HARRISONVILLE : Cass County Sherriff’s Office, 2501 W. Mechanic, 660-885-6981 or 816-622-0900;

JAN. 21 IN ST. JOSEPH : MDC Northwest Regional Office, 701 James McCarthy Drive, 816-271-3100;

JAN. 22 IN CHILLICOTHE : Comfort Inn and Suites, 250 E. Business 36, 816-271-3100;

JAN. 23 IN CARROLLTON : Carrollton Public Library, 1 North Folger Street, 816-622-0900;

JAN. 28 IN ST. CHARLES : Wapelhorst Park Gould Upper Level, 1875 Muegge Road, 636-441-4554;

JAN. 29 IN ELSBERRY : American Legion, 111 Legion Drive, 636-441-4554;

JAN. 30 IN KIRKSVILLE : MDC Northeast Regional Office, 3500 S. Baltimore St., 660-785-2420;

FEB. 4 IN PORTAGEVILLE : Fisher Delta Research Center, 147 State Hwy T, 573-290-5730.

FEB. 5 IN DEXTER : National Guard Armory, 1702 Missouri Hwy 114, 573-290-5730;

FEB. 6 IN CAPE GIRARDEAU : Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive, 573-290-5730;

FEB. 13 IN SPRINGFIELD : MDC Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4600 S. Chrisman, 417-895-6880;

FEB. 14 IN JOPLIN: MDC Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, 417-895-6880;

For more information, visit the MDC website at https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl/waterfowl-reports-prospects/duck-zones-and-season-dates