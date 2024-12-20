Comprehensive Outlook on the U.S. Cereal Grain & Pulse Derivatives Market worth US$ 11.5 billion by 2034

Cereal Grain & Pulse Derivatives Industry Analysis in the United States Fact.MR

Cereal Grain & Pulse Derivatives Industry Analysis in the United States – Market Value, Growth Drivers, and Key Insights for the Upcoming Decade

PARIS, GPSO, FRANCE, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cereal grain and pulse derivatives industry in the United States is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and increasing demand for healthier food options. According to a comprehensive report from Fact.MR, the market is set to exhibit robust growth over the forecast period, creating numerous opportunities for industry stakeholders.Market Value and Growth TrendsThe cereal grain and pulse derivatives market in the United States is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for healthy, sustainable, and nutritious food products. The market, valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2034, expanding at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth is fueled by shifts in consumer preferences toward gluten-free and high-protein diets, along with the rising awareness of environmental sustainability and health-conscious eating.For More Global Insights, Request a Sample of this Report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id= 10436Key Growth Drivers1. Rising Demand for Plant-Based Protein: With a surge in vegan and flexitarian lifestyles, plant-based proteins derived from cereals and pulses are witnessing unprecedented demand. This trend is further bolstered by growing concerns over sustainability and environmental impact.2. Health and Wellness Trends: Consumers are increasingly seeking high-fiber, gluten-free, and low-glycemic index products, such as chickpea-based pastas, lentil crackers, and oat-based breakfast cereals. Cereal grain and pulse derivatives, such as pea protein and chickpea flour, align perfectly with these preferences.3. Technological Innovations: Advances in processing technologies have improved the extraction and refinement of derivatives, enhancing their quality and application scope. Technologies like extrusion and dry milling are gaining traction for their efficiency and cost-effectiveness.4. Expanding Application Spectrum: Beyond traditional uses, cereal grain and pulse derivatives are now key ingredients in a variety of products, including protein bars, plant-based meat alternatives, and functional beverages.Key Findings from the Report• Market Segmentation: The market is segmented by type (e.g., flours, starches, proteins, fibers), application (food and beverages, animal feed, industrial use), and source (cereal grains like wheat, rice, and maize; pulses like lentils, chickpeas, and peas).• Dominant Segment: Proteins derived from pulses are the fastest-growing segment, owing to their use in dietary supplements and plant-based foods.• Regional Insights: The Midwest region holds the largest market share due to its extensive agricultural base, while the West Coast is emerging as a hub for innovative food startups utilizing these derivatives.• Consumer Preferences: A noticeable shift towards organic and non-GMO derivatives is shaping market dynamics, with manufacturers prioritizing transparency and clean labeling.Market Restraints1. High Production Costs: The extraction and processing of derivatives, particularly proteins and fibers, involve significant costs, impacting their market price. Innovations such as the adoption of enzymatic processing and the utilization of renewable energy in production facilities are being explored to mitigate these costs and enhance efficiency.2. Supply Chain Disruptions: Dependency on seasonal crops makes the market vulnerable to climatic changes and agricultural supply chain challenges.3. Limited Consumer Awareness: Despite growing health consciousness, many consumers remain unaware of the specific benefits of cereal grain and pulse derivatives, posing a challenge to market penetration.Request a Customized Analysis for Your Industry Growth https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id= 10436Latest Developments• Sustainability Initiatives: Manufacturers are increasingly adopting sustainable sourcing practices, such as regenerative agriculture, to ensure long-term supply chain resilience. Companies like Cargill, Inc. and ADM (Archer Daniels Midland) are actively integrating regenerative agriculture techniques to promote soil health and sustainable production methods.• Product Innovations: Companies are launching novel products like lentil-based snacks, chickpea pasta, and oat milk fortified with additional nutrients.• Strategic Collaborations: Partnerships between food manufacturers and agricultural cooperatives are fostering innovation and ensuring a steady supply of raw materials.• Investments in R&D: Significant investments are being made in research and development to enhance the functionality and application scope of derivatives, such as improving water solubility and emulsification properties.Key Market PlayersProminent manufacturers in the U.S. cereal grain and pulse derivatives market include:• Ingredion Incorporated: Known for its extensive portfolio of starches and flours derived from various cereal grains and pulses.• Cargill, Inc.: A leader in the development of innovative and sustainable pulse-based proteins.• Roquette Frères: Specializing in pea proteins and other pulse derivatives for the food and beverage industry.• ADM (Archer Daniels Midland): Offering a wide range of cereal grain and pulse products for diverse applications.• AGT Food and Ingredients: Focused on providing pulse-based flours and fibers for the growing plant-based food segment.The U.S. cereal grain and pulse derivatives industry is poised for remarkable growth, supported by changing consumer preferences, advancements in processing technologies, and a broader application spectrum. 