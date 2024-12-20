Submit Release
Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosts last EAP media briefing for 2024, 23 Dec

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to host last EAP media briefing for 2024

The Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will on Monday, 23 December 2024 host the last Energy Action Plan media briefing for the year to provide a reflection on the key achievements and challenges over the past year.

Members of the Media are invited as follows:
Date: Monday, 23 December 2024
Time: 08:30 for 09:10
Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria

Media interested in attending the media briefing need to RSVP by sending the following details (Name, Surname, ID number, and Media house) to Kutlwano.Huma@dmre.gov.za by 15:00 on Sunday, 22 December 2024.

For media enquiries, kindly contact: Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity and Energy on 082 084 5566 | Tsakane.khambane@dmre.gov.za 

