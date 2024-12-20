Cable Duct Market Size is Expected to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2032 | TE Connectivity, Leviton Manufacturing

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions

The global cable duct market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to emerging cable-based applications across industrial, automotive, and IT & telecommunication sectors” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Product Type, Material, End Use Industry, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032," The cable duct market was valued at $6.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $13.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 :A cable duct is a conduit that is used to route and organize cables safely and efficiently. It is available in a variety of shapes, sizes, and materials such as PVC, polymer, and metal. Cable ducting entails burying or trenching the duct to protect and route cables safely. A trench duct is a prefabricated concrete conduit used for cable management in trenches. Cable duct trays are suspended from the ceiling or wall to support and route cables in an organized and accessible manner. These trays are composed of diverse materials such as steel, aluminum, or fiberglass and, depending on their design, may withstand a variety of weight capacities. Cable ducts offer flexibility and customization options for different applications and environments, making them an essential part of cable management systems.The growth of global cable duct market trends is majorly driven by the rise in demand for high-speed internet paired with the increase in demand for power and communication infrastructure. Moreover, the infrastructure development initiatives by governments are expected to drive market growth. However, the high initial installation and maintenance costs are prime restraints of the global market. The growth in demand for smart homes and buildings is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the Cable duct industry during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @According to the cable duct market analysis, the flexible cable duct segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021. The PVC cable duct and polyethylene cable duct collectively accounted for around 77.3% market share in 2021. The growth in demand for renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power also drives the demand for cable ducts, including PVC and polymer options, as they are essential for managing the cables used in these systems, which is expected to lead to the growth of the cable duct market growth.The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the global supply chain. The decline in growth in manufacturing solutions has significantly impacted the demand for cable duct solutions during the pandemic. Furthermore, the lack of availability of a professional workforce due to the partial and complete lockdown implemented by governments across the globe has restrained the growth of the cable duct market during the pandemic. However, the growth in demand for renewable energy solutions in growth in economies such as India, South Korea, Brazil, and others is expected to drive the development of the market during the forecast period.On the basis of product type, the rigid cable duct segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the basis of material, the PVC cable duct segment accounted for a significant share of the cable duct market. On the basis of the end-use industry, the IT and telecommunication segment accounted for a significant share in global cable duct industry trends, owing to a surge in demand from emerging markets globally. On the basis of the region, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share of the global market, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. China dominated the cable duct market in the Asia-Pacific cable duct market. The rise in investment by prime players and government agencies to develop next-generation electricity & utility and data centers has led to the growth of the market.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 :𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:• In 2022, the Flexible cable duct segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.• The PVC cable duct segment was the highest revenue contributor to the cable duct market size in 2022 with a CAGR of 7.7%.• The energy and utility and IT and telecommunication segments collectively accounted for around 65.6% cable duct market share in 2022.• Asia-Pacific gained a major share in the cable duct market with an industry share of 8.7% in 2022.The key players profiled in the report are Legrand SA, Schneider Electric SE, Atkore International Group Inc., ABB Ltd., Panduit Corporation, HellermannTyton Group PLC, CommScope Holding Company, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., and Eaton Corporation. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launches, expansion, acquisition, and others to expand their foothold in the cable duct market size. In April 2021, Leviton, the nation's leading provider of electrical wiring devices, announced a new partnership with the electrical training ALLIANCE, the nation's largest electrical training organization. With the goal of developing the best-trained and most technically advanced electrical workforce in the world, the five-year agreement will bring funding, training kits, instruction, and technical expertise through traditional and digital training curriculum platforms.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.