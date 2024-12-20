CoinEx's Global Leap in 2024: Diverse Innovations, Charging Towards the Future





HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, CoinEx is dedicated to providing professional, secure, and efficient trading services for cryptocurrency assets to users worldwide. In 2024, CoinEx continued to strengthen its brand influence and deepen its global strategy. This year, CoinEx made significant breakthroughs in product innovation, user experience optimization, brand value enhancement, and global expansion, showcasing its user-centric service philosophy and technological capabilities to users around the globe.

Global Reach: Multilingual User Experience Covering Over 200 Countries and Regions

Globalization is a complex, long and full of twists and turns journey. CoinEx has always been committed to providing an efficient and convenient cryptocurrency trading experience for global users through its outstanding technological strength and professional product services. In 2024, CoinEx took a critical step in global presence, extending its reach to over 200 countries and regions while offering services in 18 different languages.

On the path to competing in the global market, CoinEx adopted a diversified approach, achieving a threefold increase in brand exposure compared to last year. The platform actively participated in prominent international conferences and forums, sponsoring well-known industry events such as TOKEN2049 and the 2024 Chinese Professional Baseball League All-Star Game, effectively deepening its engagement in global markets. By establishing close relationships with partners worldwide, CoinEx has not only enhanced its international brand recognition but also expanded its influence in the cryptocurrency asset sector.

As of now, CoinEx supports over 1,200 cryptocurrency assets and more than 1,800 trading markets, with registered users surpassing 10 million, marking a year-on-year growth of 100%.

Historic Milestone: CET Price Reaches New Heights

As the native token representing value appreciation rights on the CoinEx platform, CET is not merely a trading tool but also a core component for users to participate in and benefit from the platform’s ecosystem. Since its inception, CoinEx has adhered to a comprehensive strategy to solidify CET’s value. Firstly, the platform has demonstrated its firm commitment to the value of its tokens through regular token buybacks and burning strategies. For now, CET's total annual burn amount has reached 156,147,596.9, with a market value of $7,546,387.66, representing a burn rate of 71.97%. This sustainable repurchase and burn mechanism not only effectively reduces the circulating supply of CET in the market but also enhances its value through increased token scarcity. Secondly, CoinEx has expanded the utility of CET by enhancing its application scenarios and upgrading its ecological rights. A remarkable achievement this year has been the successful price breakthrough of CET beyond $0.1, marking a new high for the past three years.

Product Innovation and Technological Empowerment for the Future

CoinEx is committed to keeping pace with the times while actively embracing new product development. Product innovation serves as the foundation for enterprise development. In the rapidly changing cryptocurrency market environment, CoinEx adheres to the brand philosophy of "user first," focusing on upgrade and optimization in product functionality to create an unparalleled user experience.

In 2024, CoinEx commenced a diversified development process, continually optimizing and upgrading its products and services, launching innovative offerings such as CoinEx Staking, P2P trading, Swap, and CoinEx AI Analysis forecasting tools. These products represent a new technological leap, providing users with more diverse investment options to cater to varying investment preferences. Over the years, CoinEx has consistently focused on leveraging advantageous products, exhibiting the magical allure of product expansion. Alongside the launch of new products, CoinEx has also upgraded existing offerings, expanding the range of tokens supported by CoinEx Trading Strategies, CoinEx Wealth Management, CoinEx Mining (with APY as high as 389%), and CoinEx Staking. By accelerating product technology upgrades, CoinEx enhances user engagement and builds core competitive advantages for its products. The fearless and progressive spirit of CoinEx shines through as it introduces significant growth in cryptocurrency technology this year! CoinEx is dedicated to user rewards and has organized over 2,000 events this year. The total rewards given back to users exceed $1,100,000+ given back in 2024, with community rewards amounting to $308,296. These figures not only reflect our commitment to users. CoinEx understands that users are at the heart of our brand's development, which is why we will continue to enhance community engagement and improve user experiences through creative and participatory activities.

Building a Systematic Framework: From User Safety to Social Responsibility

Users are the cornerstone of corporate development. In 2024, CoinEx is dedicated to creating a user education platform, adding new sections such as Brand Day, CoinEx Insight, CoinEx Academy, and CoinEx Feed, which include over 2,500 educational contents covering terminology, investment safety, and trading-related knowledge, aimed at enhancing users' financial literacy and cryptocurrency investment knowledge. Furthermore, CoinEx actively fulfills its corporate social responsibility through its charity organization, CoinEx Charity. It implements a series of public welfare initiatives and community engagement projects focused on global educational development and environmental protection. Throughout the year, it has conducted over 30 charitable activities worldwide, benefiting more than 10,000 individuals in efforts to bring about a positive social impact. This "User-First" value system and sense of social responsibility not only strengthen brand loyalty but also foster closer relationships between CoinEx and its users, promoting the platform's sustainable development.

Looking Ahead to 2025: Strengthening Global Expansion, Accelerating Innovation-Driven Growth

Reflecting on 2024, CoinEx has delivered a satisfactory report to the industry and its users through product optimization, technological breakthrough, brand value enhancement, and expanding global territory. Looking ahead to 2025, CoinEx will continue to uphold the brand philosophy of "user first." It is expected to launch the CoinEx Vault custodial wallet, further expanding CoinEx's ecosystem. Additionally, CoinEx will accelerate innovation and optimization in various areas while deepening collaboration with the global blockchain ecosystem. In the future, CoinEx aims not only to provide an enhanced trading experience for users around the world but also to actively promote the healthy development of the cryptocurrency industry, contributing to the long-term growth of the sector.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services,including spot and futures trading, margin trading, swap, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions.Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.



