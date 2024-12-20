Seamless HDB Renovations: How 2 Design Combines Expertise with In-House Solutions

Singapore, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How 2 Design announces its comprehensive design and renovation services, offering HDB homeowners integrated, end-to-end solutions under one roof.





Renovating an HDB home often involves significant stress and frustration due to the challenges of coordinating with multiple vendors, leading to disjointed communication, inconsistent quality, and accountability gaps. How 2 Design, a leading renovation contractor with over 12 years of experience, addresses these common challenges by offering a comprehensive package that combines interior design with a full suite of renovation services. By managing every aspect of the process in-house–from carpentry to electrical work and beyond–How 2 Design ensures a seamless, stress-free experience for homeowners.

Founded 12 years ago, How 2 Design was born from Timothy Poh's firsthand experiences in the renovation industry as a subcontractor. Having witnessed the hardships and limitations that subcontractors faced, he aspired to create a company that would serve homeowners directly, bringing a commitment to quality, transparency, and teamwork to every project.

Timothy's extensive experience as a project manager and his wife Fibi's eye for design and aesthetic detail form the backbone of How 2 Design. Together, they've created a team culture that prioritizes collaboration, transparency, and delivering exceptional results for homeowners. This foundation has enabled How 2 Design to build nearly 100% in-house capability for all major renovation work, ensuring consistent quality and control over every project.

Today, How 2 Design proudly offers nearly 100% in-house capability for all major renovation work, allowing them to maintain consistent quality and control over every project. This is made possible by their dedicated team, led by key figures who excel in their respective areas:

Angie Ng, Indoor Sales Manager

Prasath, Outdoor Senior Sales

Ken Ang, Design Team Lead

Bikash, Project Team Lead

Hongji, Carpentry Team Lead

Abdullah Fa, Tiling Team Lead

In-house expertise for end-to-end renovation solutions

Unlike traditional renovation models, which often involve the hassle of coordinating separate contractors and designers, How 2 Design manages every aspect of the renovation process under one roof. By offering integrated interior design and construction services, How 2 Design ensures a seamless blend of style and functionality throughout the project. Timothy's extensive experience as a project manager and his time as a subcontractor shaped his ability to develop robust SOPs that guide How 2 Design's team. These SOPs ensure every project is executed with precision, accountability, and consistency. For homeowners, this means a smooth renovation journey with clear communication, minimized stress, and results that align perfectly with their vision.

The How 2 Design approach integrates both design and construction under one roof, setting them apart from firms that rely on third-party designers or subcontractors. Their direct involvement in all phases of the renovation ensures cost efficiency, seamless integration of design and function, and a single point of accountability throughout the project.

Delivering the same dedication to every project

Whether it's a larger commercial property or a small HDB flat, How 2 Design brings the same level of dedication and attention to detail. Their success in managing a high-stakes commercial renovation demonstrates their ability to handle projects of any scale with professionalism and precision, making them a trusted partner for homeowners and businesses alike.

Solving HDB renovation challenges the How 2 Design way

How 2 Design has built a reputation for stepping in when homeowners need them most. One notable example involved clients who were left in distress after being cheated by other contractors. Facing incomplete projects and mounting stress, these homeowners turned to How 2 Design for help.

Leveraging their nearly 100% in-house capabilities, the How 2 Design team quickly assessed the situation, made critical on-the-spot decisions, and expedited the renovation process. Their efficient coordination and hands-on approach allowed the homeowners to remain living in their flats while the renovation continued. With the ability to make quick decisions and execute work swiftly, How 2 Design not only completed the projects within the new timeline but also restored the homeowners' trust and peace of mind.

While How 2 Design excels at rescuing distressed projects, they also bring the same level of dedication and attention to detail to everyday renovation needs. For instance, a homeowner seeking a custom-built wardrobe turned to How 2 Design for their expertise in carpentry. The project required on-site fabrication, a task the team handled with precision and care. To protect the homeowner's furniture, they provided extra-large plastic covers and ensured minimal disruption during installation.

When a minor issue arose with the drawers hitting the door, the team quickly improvised and adjusted the design on-site to resolve the problem. They worked efficiently while maintaining high standards of cleanliness, leaving the space spotless after completing the installation. The project resulted in a beautifully crafted wardrobe that exceeded expectations, demonstrating the company's dedication to quality and personalized service.

The How 2 Design promise: Quality, control, and accountability

At How 2 Design, quality control and accountability are not just promises–they're foundational values set by Timothy and Fibi to guide every project. This commitment means homeowners are kept informed at every stage, with clear communication and a team that treats each project with the same care as they would their own home.

Bringing dream home to life, hassle-free

How 2 Design offers HDB homeowners a better renovation experience by eliminating the common challenges of working with separate vendors. Their in-house, all-in-one approach ensures clear communication, streamlined processes, and consistent quality throughout every stage of the project. With their proven expertise and commitment to excellence, they bring every homeowner's vision to life with ease and confidence.

With over 1,000 projects completed to date, How 2 Design brings proven expertise to every renovation. Ready to transform your HDB space? Contact them today for a seamless, stress-free renovation with expert design and construction under one roof. For more info, please call Phone: +65 67440015

Media Contact

Brand: How 2 Design

Contact: Media Team

Email: clientservice@how2design4u.com

Website: https://www.how2design4u.com/

