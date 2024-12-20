President Xi expresses confidence in Macao's new chief executive

MACAU, December 20 - President Xi Jinping on Friday expressed his confidence in Sam Hou Fai, who was just sworn in as the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

When meeting with Sam here, Xi said he is confident that Sam will lead the SAR's new government and people from all walks of life in comprehensively, accurately and unwaveringly implementing the principle of "one country, two systems" under which the people of Macao administer Macao with a high degree of autonomy.

Xi expressed the belief that Macao will firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, vigorously promote appropriate economic diversification, and continuously improve public well-being.

He also voiced his conviction that Macao will leverage its unique position and advantages to better integrate into overall national development and deepen exchanges and cooperation with other countries and regions.

"The central government will fully support the chief executive and the Macao SAR government in fulfilling their duties," Xi noted.

Sam expressed his gratitude to Xi and the central government for the trust. He pledged to lead the new SAR government in breaking new ground for the successful practice of "one country, two systems" in Macao.

Cai Qi and other officials were present at the meeting.

(Source: Xinhua)