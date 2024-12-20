USD 14.5 Billion Airborne Sensors Market Value Cross by 2030 | Top Players- Honeywell International and Teledyne

The Airborne Sensors market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The airborne sensors market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Airborne Sensors Market by Type (Non-Scanning, Scanning), by Application (Defence Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global airborne sensors industry generated $9.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $14.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.Drivers and OpportunitiesIncrease in international terrorism threats and surge in defense & military budgets to strengthen national security in developing and developed countries drive the growth of the global airborne sensors market. In addition, product development & innovations, technological advancements, and rise in R&D investments present new opportunities in the coming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (228 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16877 The non-scanning segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the non-scanning segment contributed the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global airborne sensors market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements and the availability of different classes of airborne sensors such as gliders, seaplanes, and kites. However, the scanning segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to benefits such as high resolution imagery, its suitability in rescue operations, and the need of small area for operation.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16877 The defence aircraft segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast periodBased on application, the defence aircraft segment contributed the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global airborne sensors market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to increase in R&D activities and rise in budgets by defense and military organizations. The report also analyzes the segments including commercial aircraft and others.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the airborne sensors market analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing airborne sensors market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the airborne sensors market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global airborne sensors market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 & 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16877 North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global airborne sensors market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to rise in public spending on imaging software and integration of smart sensing technologies by leading tech companies such as Uber and Tesla for development of self-driving cars. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for improved technologies in radars, electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, and others. HexagonThales GroupRaytheon TechnologiesLockheed Martin Corporationinformation systems laboratoriesteledyne optechGeneral Dynamics CorporationHoneywell International Inc.ITT Inc.AVT Airborne Sensing GmbH

