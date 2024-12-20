CHRISTMAS GREETINGS: Ministry of Public Service

Ministry of Public Service FROM: The Honourable Minister, Honourable Francis Sade, Chairman of the Public Service Commission, Mr. Milner Tozaka, Permanent Secretary, Mr. Luke Cheka, […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.