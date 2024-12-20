DeepFest 2025 in Riyadh to Spotlight AI Future with Robots, Tech Couture and AI Doctors

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of artificial intelligence will take centre stage when DeepFest 2025, the world’s leading AI conference, returns to Riyadh from 9-12 February.Co-located with Saudi Arabia’s global award-winning tech event LEAP, DeepFest 2025 will showcase cutting-edge technologies, world-class AI pioneers, and the Kingdom’s ambitious drive to become a global leader in AI innovation.Organised by Tahaluf and powered by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), DeepFest 2025 promises a four-day agenda of robot-powered interactions, tech demos, and technological breakthroughs, as well as immersive and transformative experiences across AI-powered explorations and gamified healthtech.Celebrating the Future of AI in RiyadhWith more than 150 speakers - including Aidan Gomez, co-founder & CEO of Cohere, and Michael Spranger, President of Sony AI - joining an anticipated 48,000 attendees, DeepFest 2025 will be packed with thought leadership sessions, futuristic experiences, and live, theatre-style demos of robots, avatars, tech fashion and more.AI visionaries gathering at DeepFest 2025 include Marc Raibert, Founder, Boston Dynamics; Dr. Daniela Braga, Founder & CEO of Defined.AI; and Lambert Hogenhout, the Chief of Data & AI at the United Nations’ Secretariat. The trio’s insights will address pressing challenges and opportunities across the AI ecosystem, from ethics and governance to sustainability and security.Furthermore, humanoid robots by UB Tech and Pudu Robotics will accompany humans on the show floor, with automated baristas serving coffee and QSS Robotics unveiling its latest creation. A fusion of fashion and technology will also come to life with a demo of technological couture by Dutch designer Anouk Wipprecht, who will wear an interactive robotic dress on the DeepFest Main Stage to illustrate how clothing can serve as an emotional interface.Attendees will explore the future of AI computing with Jonathan Ross, Founder & CEO of Groq, who will demonstrate the lightning-fast architecture behind the AI Groqchip, which is setting new standards for efficiency and scalability. And, in a groundbreaking session, AI will meet decentralisation when Marcello Mari, Founder & CEO of SingularityDAO, will conduct a live interview with his AI avatar, exploring what it means for humanity when digital versions of humans advocate for a decentralised AI future.Spotlight on AI Innovation: Robots, Tech Couture and AI DoctorsAI in healthcare will come under the spotlight when the future of personalised medicine is showcased by Jean-Charles Samuelian-Werve, co-founder & CEO of Alan, as he interacts with ‘Mo’ - a Doctor AI assistant that gamifies health management and leverages biomarkers for preventative care.DeepFest 2025 is a cornerstone event of Saudi Arabia’s transformative AI journey, aligning with the Kingdom’s US$100 billion Project Transcendence initiative, which underscores the country’s commitment to become a global AI hub that drives innovations shaping worldwide industries.Through its technology showcases DeepFest 2025 will also help shape the future of living and working. With Saudi Arabia’s visionary AI initiatives as a backdrop, the event will foster global collaboration, spur innovation, and propel ethical advancement in AI.“At Sony AI, we’re dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI research and development, particularly in areas such as robotics, computer vision, and natural language processing. By participating at DeepFest 2025, we aim to foster international collaboration, share our latest insights, and contribute to the development of ethical and responsible AI,” said Michael Spranger, President at Sony AI.The event will also serve as a hive for interactive exhibits and networking opportunities via over 120 exhibitors from around the world. With live demos and hands-on VR/AR experiences to explore speculative technologies and human-AI collaboration, the world’s brightest entrepreneurs will pitch new ideas and connect with investors and collaborators in startup pitch sessions.“With AI set to contribute over US$15 trillion to the global economy by 2030, DeepFest 2025 will explore how AI is transforming every sector, and explore critical themes such as AI governance, ethics, and sustainability. The Kingdom’s ambitious vision provides a platform to foster collaboration and translate AI advancements into tangible solutions for a brighter future,” explained Annabelle Mander, Tahaluf’s Executive Vice-President.“Through interactive experiences, thought-provoking presentations and transformative startup breakthroughs, DeepFest 2025 will inspire, amaze, and inform,” added Mander. “It’s where the future of AI comes alive in Riyadh.”-ENDS-

