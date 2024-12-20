Giftex To Host ‘World Of Collectibles’ Auction - An Ode to Global Craftsmanship

A Fine Regency-Style Extendable Dining Table With Chairs

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mumbai: Giftex, India's leading gifting platform, is excited to announce its ‘World of Collectibles’ Auction, scheduled to be held on December 22-23 2024. The auction will feature an extraordinary collection of collectibles varying from furniture and decorative arts, jewellery, silver, rare books, textiles to timepieces. Collectors will have the opportunity to acquire exceptional pieces that celebrate the artistry, talent and heritage of global craftsmanship.Mr Manoj Mansukhani, CMO, states that, "We are thrilled to host this collectible auction, bringing together a selection of pieces that highlight the creativity and talent of craftspersons from India and around the world. At Giftex, we continually strive to present exclusive opportunities for collectors, and this auction reflects our dedication to showcase offerings of exceptional quality and cultural significance."The auction will feature a diverse range of highlights, includingLot no. 118, A Kashmiri Pashmina Shawl, showcases a hand-embroidered design in various shades of green, peach, sky blue, and pink, reflecting the beautiful heritage of North Indian artistry. The lot is estimated to be sold at INR 3,00,000 - 5,00,000.Lot no. 190, A Famille Noir Jar With Lid, is estimated at INR 4,00,000 - 5,00,000. This jar with reticulated side panels features a typical dark black ground decorated with floral motifs and women in courtly attire.A Fine Regency-Style Extendable Dining Table With Chairs, Lot no. 206, features a mahogany and rosewood inlay dining table with eight chairs with upholstered backrests. The lot is estimated to be acquired at INR 3,25,000 - 5,00,000.Lot no. 80, A French Eight-Light Crystal & Gilt Bronze Chandelier, features decorative arms designed as cherubs and suspended crystals. The lot is estimated to be sold at INR 5,25,000 - 6,00,000.A Set of Six English Hallmark Plates, Lot no. 223, features Regency style plates decorated with a rope design border and a royal crest. This is estimated to be acquired for INR 5,65,000 - 6,65,000.Lot no. 72, A Silver Storage Box is estimated to be sold at INR 8,00,000 - 8,75,000. The lid of the uniquely shaped box features a decorative finial, while the body is decorated with floral and faunal motifs.This auction offers collectors a unique opportunity to acquire works of exceptional rarity and artistic value. To view the complete catalog and participate in the auction, visit Giftex’s official website.About Giftex:With over three decades of experience, Giftex is India’s premier gifting platform, known for its curated collections and innovative approach to luxury gifting. By hosting exclusive online auctions, Giftex continues to bring rare and valuable collectibles to the discerning collector.

