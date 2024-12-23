Solvay Launches Reactive Waterborne Emulsifier For Solid Epoxy Resins: Key Trend in the Emulsifiers Market 2024

Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The emulsifiers market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!



What's Driving Growth in the Emulsifiers Market?

The emulsifiers market size has witnessed substantial growth in recent years. It will rise from $6.39 billion in 2023 to $6.91 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. This notable growth in the historic period can be attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, growth in world population and an increase in natural food products.



What's the Projected Growth Rate and Market Size of the Emulsifiers Market?

The emulsifiers market size is set to see substantial growth in the next few years, with an estimated reach of $9.5 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be connected to global population growth and urbanization, swift growth in ecommerce, increasing consumption of packaged food and food security initiatives. Diving deeper, this report reveals emerging trends in this market with the key drivers lying in global population growth and urbanization, speedy growth in ecommerce, increasing consumption of packaged food and food security initiatives.

Get Exclusive Insights Into The Emulsifiers Market With A Detailed Sample Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5436&type=smp



What's Contributing to the Growth of the Emulsifiers Market?

The rising demand for emulsifiers in the food industry for packaged and convenience food worldwide is noticeably contributing to the growth of the emulsifiers market. Food emulsifiers are increasingly being used in packaged and convenience food products to prevent microbial spoilage. The demand for packaged, ready-to-eat food is growing over time due to busy lifestyles, changing eating habits of the population, and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Who Are The Key Players in the Emulsifiers Market?

Major companies operating in the emulsifiers market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Kerry Group plc, Dow Inc, Palsgaard A/S, Evonik Industries AG, Ingredion Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Stepan Company, among others. The presence of these players signifies a highly competitive market environment, with the continual quest for innovation and superiority in product offerings.



What Are The Emerging Trends in the Emulsifiers Market?

The launch of new products is a key trend in the emulsifiers market. New product launches increase the product portfolio of a manufacturer and help to increase market share. For instance, in November 2021, Solvay, a Belgium-based science company, launched a reactive waterborne emulsifier for solid epoxy resins. This development established an emulsifier for solid epoxy resins that is non-ionic, reactive, and devoid of alkylphenol ethoxylates APE, which are primarily used in industrial coatings, paints, or binders.

Pre-book The Full Report For Insights On Growth And Opportunities In The Emulsifiers Market : https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/emulsifiers-global-market-report



How Is The Emulsifiers Market Segmented?

The emulsifiers market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Product: Lecithin, Mono And Di-Glycerides, Stearyl Lactylates, Sorbitan Esters, Polyglycerol Esters, Other Products

2 By Chemical Structure: Natural, Synthetics, Semi-Synthetics

3 By Application: Food Emulsifiers, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Oilfield Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals, Other Applications



Which Region Dominates the Emulsifiers Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the emulsifiers market in 2023. Interestingly, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Polymer Biomaterial Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polymer-biomaterial-global-market-report

Agave Nectar Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agave-nectar-global-market-report

Vegan Baking Ingredients Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vegan-baking-ingredients-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.



Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.