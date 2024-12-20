Data Center Construction Market Set to Grow from $212.6 Billion in 2023 to $416.4 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 7.4%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Data Center Construction Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Construction Type, By Tier By Data Center Size By Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2024-2032. The global data center construction market was valued at $212.6 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $416.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2032.𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡As digital transformation accelerates across industries across the globe, fueled by the proliferation of mobile devices, rise in internet penetration, and adoption of cloud-based applications, there is a huge demand for robust infrastructure capable of handling vast amounts of data. Hyperscale data centers, characterized by their immense scale and efficiency, are uniquely positioned to meet this escalating demand. These facilities offer unparalleled computing power, storage capacity, and networking capabilities, enabling organizations to leverage advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data analytics to drive innovation and gain competitive advantage. These factors are contributing to the growth of the data center construction market globally.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A37899 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 :The data center construction market study covers 20 countries. The research includes a segment analysis of each country in terms of value ($Billion) for the projected period 2023-2032.Several product literatures, industry releases, annual reports, and other such documents of major energy storage system industry participants along with authentic industry journals, trade associations' releases, and government websites have been reviewed for generating high-value industry insights.The study integrated high-quality data, professional opinions and analysis, and critical independent perspectives. The research approach is intended to provide a balanced view of global markets and to assist stakeholders in making educated decisions to achieve their most ambitious growth objectives.𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬Businesses are increasingly turning to colocation facilities rather than maintaining their own data centers. Colocation providers provide shared data center space with secure infrastructure, allowing businesses to scale their IT requirements without the need to build and operate their own facilities. Additionally, the volume of data generated globally is rapidly increasing, thanks to technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) , artificial intelligence (AI) , and big data analytics. This ever-increasing data requires greater storage and processing capacity, necessitating the construction of additional data centers thereby propelling the growth of the market.Similarly, hyperscalers and colocation providers are expanding into new locations to serve increasing local markets. This regional diversity necessitates the establishment of data centers in important places around the world. Moreover, businesses globally are undergoing digital transformation, resulting in a greater reliance on cloud-based services and data-driven applications. This digital revolution demands a strong data center infrastructure to accommodate the new technologies. These factors are further contributing to the growth of the global data center construction market.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤Based on region, the data center construction market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest share in 2023. North America has appropriate infrastructure due to the presence of prime vendors in nations such as the United States and Canada, leading in an increase in demand for smart artificial intelligence-powered equipment in this region.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-center-construction-market/purchase-options 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Cisco Systems IncIBM CorporationOracle CorporationABBHitachi LtdEquinix, Inc.Schneider ElectricHuawei Technologies Co., Ltd.FujitsuHewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global data center construction market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new development, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A37899 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 :On April 29, 2024, AdaniConneX, announced its plans to construct a sustainability-linked financing data center. Adani Enterprises and EdgeConnex entered into a joint venture with an investment of US$ 1.44 billion for the construction of the data center.On April 24, 2024, BSNL, an Indian telecommunication provider, and Tata Communications partnered for building multiple data centers across India. The partnership is aimed to expand the data centers capacity across the country.On April 10, 2024, an investment of US$ 1 billion was announced by Google for constructing a data center in Kansas City. On April 29, 2024, AdaniConneX, announced its plans to construct a sustainability-linked financing data center. Adani Enterprises and EdgeConnex entered into a joint venture with an investment of US$ 1.44 billion for the construction of the data center.On April 24, 2024, BSNL, an Indian telecommunication provider, and Tata Communications partnered for building multiple data centers across India. The partnership is aimed to expand the data centers capacity across the country.On April 10, 2024, an investment of US$ 1 billion was announced by Google for constructing a data center in Kansas City. The investment was made by Google to expand its data center presence in the Midwest.On March 4, 2024, Zoho Corporation, announced the opening of the first two Middle East data centers in Saudi Arabia to ensure local data is stored within the geographical boundaries of the Kingdom, in line with Personal Data Protection Laws (PDPL) 