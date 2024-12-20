Gov. Justice announces $75M investment to support Nucor Corporation’s investing an additional $800M for its Mason County steelmaking facility

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that the West Virginia Economic Development Authority has approved $75 million to support Nucor Corporation’s additional $800 million investment in its new Mason County sheet mill. This brings Nucor’s total commitment to $3.5 billion, marking the largest economic development investment in both state and company history. The funding from the state will support several infrastructure upgrades, including port enhancements, water treatment systems, and other improvements, benefitting the Nucor project and potential partner companies looking to locate near the property. The announcement further bolsters West Virginia’s reputation as a leader in advanced manufacturing and skilled labor. "I'm proud to continue building on our record-breaking investment with Nucor, because they've been rockstars in my book," Gov. Justice said. "Nucor has been everything you could want in an economic development partner, and this additional funding shows the confidence we have in them and the confidence they have in West Virginia. It's not just about building a new facility—it's about creating hope, opportunity, and a bright future for our people. We're no longer the diamond in the rough. Every single day, people are awakening to the fact that West Virginia, of all places, is the best state to work, live, and raise a family. We've come a long way in a short amount of time. These kinds of announcements weren’t possible just a few years ago, but today, it has become the norm. This is another great day for our state and our people."

