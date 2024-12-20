Potato Starch Market Forecast: $7.69 Billion by 2034 with Steady Growth

Potato Starch Preferred Choice in Ready-to-Eat Food Products Mainly Due to its Thickening & Stabilizing Properties: Fact.MR Report

According to a new industry report released by Fact.MR, worldwide revenue from the potato starch market is set to reach US$ 4.81 billion in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034. Consumption of potato starch is particularly high in processed food products across the world.Sales of potato starch are increasing due to the steadily rising demand for quick-to-eat and convenient foods in most parts of the world. Potato starch is popularly recognized for its exceptional ability to thicken and stabilize food products, thereby improving their texture and consistency. It is widely included in products that assist in preserving product viscosity and shelf life, such as soups, snacks, sauces, and other goods. Non-food industries such as textiles, chemicals, paper, medicines, and others also account for substantial use of potato starch.Over the next ten years, the North American region is projected to hold a significant market share. Rising demand for processed meals and snacks is driving market expansion in the region. In addition, the market in North America is growing because of a strong agricultural sector and well-established production facilities across the region, especially in the United States.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global market for potato starch is projected to reach US$ 4.81 billion by 2034-end.North America is estimated to hold 23.7% of the global market share in 2024.The market in the United States is analyzed to generate revenue worth US$ 841.5 million by 2034.The market in South Korea is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.The market in China is estimated to reach US$ 833.1 million by the end of 2034. Based on nature, organic potato starch is set to hold 89.4% of the global market share in 2024.Revenue from modified potato starch is analyzed to reach US$ 6.14 billion by the end of 2034.“Leading manufacturers of potato starch are focusing on broadening their product portfolios to encompass diverse product varieties, including organic, modified, specialty, and other starches, to cater to varying consumer demands and applications,” says a Fact.MR analystHigh Preference for Modified Starch Compared to Native VariantsModified potato starch holds better and more enhanced functional properties than native variants. Modified potato starch undergoes chemical or physical alterations to improve its performance in various applications, such as improved gel formation, improved thickening capabilities, and improved stability in hot and acidic environments.Due to these modifications, modified potato starch is now found in various products, including processed foods, sauces, and dressings, where precise texture and consistency are crucial. Backed by its increased functionality and adaptability, modified potato starch has gained popularity over native starch as businesses search for more dependable and adaptable ingredients to meet specific formulation requirements.Increasing Ready-to-Eat Food Product SalesBecause potato starch is being used more often in processed foods, the market for it is growing. Sales of potato starch, a crucial component, are increasing due to the steadily rising demand for ready-to-eat and convenient food items. Because of its superior thickening and stabilizing qualities, which improve the texture and consistency of food items, potato starch is widely used. It is frequently used in foods including soups, snacks, sauces, and more to help preserve the final product's appropriate viscosity and shelf life.Non-food sectors including textile, chemicals, paper, medicines, and many more are driving up demand for potato starch. In the textile business, power starch is frequently used as a sizing agent since it offers textiles strength and smoothness during weaving. It is used in the making of paper because of its adhesive properties, which enhance surface quality and printability. Potato starch ensures the integrity and uniformity of tablets in the pharmaceutical sector by acting as a binding agent during formulation.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Country-specific PerspectivesIn 2024, the North American region is projected to hold a 23.7% global market share for potato starch. The growing demand for processed meals and snacks is fueling the region's market expansion. Aside from this, the region's market is expanding thanks to a robust agriculture industry and developed production facilities. Being one of the world's leading producers of potatoes, Western Europe commands a considerable portion of the market.In 2024, the US is expected to hold a 44.3% market share in North America. Well-established processed food industry in the United States is a key reason behind the growing sales of potato starch. Since potato starch is frequently used to thicken, stabilize, and texturize a variety of products, including sauces, soups, baked goods, snacks, and more, it is a crucial part of the food manufacturing process. The nation's requirement for potato starch is rising as a result of consumers' strong need for fast meals. Because it improves the consistency and texture of processed foods, its use is growing.Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Native Starch Market By the end of 2034, the worldwide native starch market is expected to have grown to a size of US$ 2.84 billion, having generated US$ 1.66 billion in sales in 2024. From 2024 to 2034, native starch sales are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% worldwide. 