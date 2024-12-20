I 89 SB OPEN mm70.2-mm67.5 Bolton/Waterbury

I 89 SB between mm70.2-mm67.5 is OPEN. The disabled Green Mountain Transit bus is no longer blocking the roadway.









Motorists should proceed safely as traffic picks back up.





I 89 SB CLOSED from mm70.2 to mm67.5 (Bolton/Waterbury) due to a disabled Green Mountain Transit Bus.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.











