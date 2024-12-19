NSF and Lemelson Foundation launch first joint research awards for Environmental Sustainability in Engineering Education

The U.S. National Science Foundation and The Lemelson Foundation have awarded funding through the NSF Research in the Formation of Engineers program for five projects to integrate sustainability topics into engineering curricula. Supported in part by a $3 million, three-year investment from The Lemelson Foundation, this partnership aims to prepare future engineers to address critical challenges like infrastructure resilience, clean energy and the growth of emerging industries and manufacturing.

"These projects from the NSF-Lemelson initiative will help prepare engineering students to consider sustainability as they address complex challenges for our nation’s industry, infrastructure and health," said Susan Margulies, NSF assistant director for Engineering. "The curricula and training that result will empower and inspire engineering students to make a difference in their communities."

Each project offers a unique approach to advancing responsible engineering education. North Carolina A&T State University will incorporate environmental and social considerations throughout its industrial and systems engineering curriculum. Researchers at the University of Arizona and the University of Michigan are exploring strategic prompts in coursework to inspire design decisions that prioritize environmental impact. Arizona State University, in collaboration with Kennesaw State University and Villanova University, is developing a network to support educators in enhancing sustainable engineering instruction. Rochester Institute of Technology will introduce activities aimed at helping students adopt a more eco-conscious engineering mindset, while Harvey Mudd College's systems thinking framework will guide students in evaluating the environmental, social and ethical aspects of engineering challenges.

These projects aim to create new models for engineering education to train engineers to lead sustainable innovations. NSF is continuing to solicit proposals for this initiative. More details can be found in the Dear Colleague Letter: NSF-Lemelson Initiative on Environmental and Social Sustainability in Engineering Education.