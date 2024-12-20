CDC announces first severe case of H5N1 bird flu
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dec. 18 announced that a patient in Louisiana was hospitalized with a severe case of H5N1 bird flu, the first known instance of severe infection in the U.S. The agency said the patient was exposed to sick and dead birds in backyard flocks and that an investigation is ongoing. It is the first case linked to backyard flock exposure, as most have been linked to daily dairy cows and poultry.
There have been 61 reported human cases of H5N1 bird flu in the U.S. since April. The CDC said the immediate risk of bird flu to the public remains low.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.