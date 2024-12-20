TREND Positions as Key Alternative Amid Escalating TikTok Legal Battle

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments on January 10 regarding TikTok's future in the United States, TREND emerges as a robust alternative for creators and users seeking platform stability. The Court's decision to review whether the mandated ban violates First Amendment rights comes as TikTok faces a January 19, 2025 deadline to separate from its Chinese parent company or cease U.S. operations, potentially affecting 170 million U.S. users.

"While the Supreme Court deliberates TikTok's fate, creators need a reliable platform that prioritizes their success and privacy," says Joel Otterstrom, TREND's founder and CEO. With over 25 years of e-commerce expertise, including developing the first Hosted Shopping Cart, Otterstrom has spent three years building TREND as a privacy-focused, creator-first platform.

TREND distinguishes itself through multiple revenue streams for creators, including:

Industry-leading 46% direct revenue sharing, surpassing competitors

Integrated e-commerce through individual TREND Shop pages

Live selling capabilities with real-time audience interaction

Platform-wide tipping features on all video content

Brand collaboration tools with performance tracking



The platform's innovative approach combines elements from Reddit, Instagram, and TikTok, featuring a unique community-driven voting system that democratizes content promotion. A dedicated commercial content feed separate from entertainment ensures creators maintain creative freedom while maximizing monetization opportunities. Unlike TikTok, TREND maintains strict data privacy standards under American ownership, with transparent data handling policies and no foreign government access.

"Creators shouldn't wait for the Supreme Court's decision to secure their digital future," Otterstrom adds. "By joining TREND now, content creators can establish their presence and begin building their audience on a platform that prioritizes both their creative freedom and earning potential."

TREND is available for download from major app stores and at trend.app.

About TREND:

TREND is a next-generation social media platform combining advanced content discovery, multiple monetization streams, and robust privacy protections. Founded by e-commerce pioneer Joel Otterstrom, TREND provides creators and users with a secure, feature-rich environment for content creation, sharing, and monetization.

