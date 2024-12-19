Rezolve Ai Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) (the “Company), a global leader in AI-driven retail innovation, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of 5,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 5,000,000 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $3.00 per share (or per pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrant in a registered offering. The warrants will have an exercise price of $3.00 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire on the earlier of (i) thirty days after the volume weighted average price of the ordinary shares is at or above $6.00 for five consecutive trading days and (ii) five years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 23, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.



The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be $15 million.



The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-283622), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 19, 2024. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to the offering. A preliminary prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com .



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.



About Rezolve Ai



Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is a leader in AI-powered solutions for commerce and retail, focused on transforming customer engagement, streamlining transactions, and driving revenue growth. The company’s Brain Suite of products - Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant - harness the power of AI to provide personalized, frictionless shopping experiences and improve business outcomes for retailers and brands worldwide. Partnering with industry giants like Tether, Microsoft, and Google, Rezolve is pioneering the future of commerce. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

