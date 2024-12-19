AWS, A&MPLIFY by Alvarez and Marsal, Energy Innovation Capital, JBG SMITH, and Virginia Tech Launch Virtus Innovation Center

First of its kind, AI-powered innovation center in National Landing will support startups targeting critical national security challenges at the intersection of defense and energy

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venture capital firm Energy Innovation Capital (EIC), global digital and AI transformation consulting firm A&MPLIFY by Alvarez and Marsal, world class engineering and research university Virginia Tech, leading cloud and AI platform Amazon Web Services (AWS), and DC region real estate owner and developer JBG SMITH today announced the launch of the Virtus Innovation Center (Virtus) in National Landing (www.virtusinnovation.com).

While Washington, DC is the epicenter for energy policy and national security, there is untapped potential in the market and a lack of innovation programs that effectively bridge capital formation, incubation, and acceleration for early-stage companies. Once funding is secured, Virtus’ differentiated platform aims to leverage the collective expertise of its partners to provide startup companies the physical resources, capital, and strategic support they need to develop innovative national security and energy technologies. The plan for Virtus’ integrated approach includes:

Venture Fund: The launch of an early-stage fund, in an effort to provide capital for companies pioneering emerging technologies in the focus areas of national security and energy resilience.

Incubator: A 40,000-square-foot facility located within JBG SMITH’s National Landing portfolio that includes coworking and convening space to foster collaboration between start-ups and participating partners, lab and prototyping space, and access to Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (“SCIF”) space.

Accelerator: Programming structured to facilitate innovation collaboration between start-ups, corporate sponsors, government agencies, and academic institutions, as well as support services, events, and grand innovation challenge thesis development.



The Virtus Innovation Center will be an independent organization managed by a board of directors comprising sponsors and partners. It is being developed by principals from EIC and A&MPLIFY by Alavarez and Marsal. It is supported by JBG SMITH, AWS, and Virginia Tech. EIC invests across industrial and energy technologies and managing a portfolio with $350 million AUM. A&MPLIFY by Alvarez and Marsal brings its digital, AI, innovation, federal, and energy expertise. Virginia Tech provides distinguished research capabilities and human capital with critical skills, and JBG SMITH will provide the physical space for the incubator alongside high quality amenities, both physical and digital, it is delivering across the National Landing neighborhood.

“Over the last 20 years the team at EIC has invested in 150 industrial technology companies enabling electrification, decarbonization, AI, autonomy, and critical technology onshoring. The convergence of these sectors has created significant national security and energy resiliency innovation opportunities,” said Andrew Lackner, Managing Partner of EIC Virtus. “The Virtus Innovation Center will enable startups to leverage DC’s defense and energy ecosystem to accelerate the commercialization of dual-use technologies. We look forward to collaborating with startups, corporations, federal agencies, and other investors to accelerate technologies critical to the national interest of the US.”

“We’ve seen the success that is possible when startups and corporations work together to find better technological solutions, and Virtus Innovation Incubator is an exciting opportunity to accomplish that in an established and global industry,” said Bob Ghafouri, Co-Founder and Managing Director at A&MPLIFY by Alvarez & Marsal. “Large, forward-thinking companies are engaging successfully with startups, looking at startups as discovery arms and co-collaborators for innovation.”

“With the increasing importance of supporting the growth and energy demand of Artificial Intelligence, the intersection of energy and defense has become a national security priority,” said Matt Kelly, JBG SMITH CEO. “As the incubator partner of the Virtus Innovation Center, we are well-positioned with our physical space near the Pentagon and AI infrastructure to collaborate and scale innovation across the startup community to create new solutions for defense and energy.”

Virtus aims to meet the heightened demand for technological advancement in energy and security, driven by various factors including: increased geopolitical activity and the evolving complexity of physical and digital threats; the multi-decade shift to lower-carbon energy; and the exponential growth of data, large language models, data centers, and widespread digitalization across sectors that has transformed how work is done.

Virtus will also directly benefit from its strategic location in National Landing, which offers a high concentration of defense-tech and adjacent industries, all of which are clustered together with immediate proximity to the Pentagon, Amazon HQ2, Virginia Tech’s $1B Innovation Campus and dozens of relevant private enterprises and government agencies, including seven of the ten largest recipients of federal defense spending.

“Virginia Tech could not be more excited to collaborate with Virtus and partners to ensure cutting-edge technologies with dual-use applications including artificial intelligence, integrated communications and networking, and quantum information and sensing reach the marketplace to support the pressing needs of the nation,” said Eric Paterson, Virginia Tech National Security Institute Executive Director. “With proximity to the nation’s Capital, the institute and Innovation Campus bring vast expertise, unique research facilities, and mission-oriented initiatives, which position us to assist partners in the curation of new startups that seek to solve emerging national security challenges.”

