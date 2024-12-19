Colorado Hazard Control Offers Valuable Insights on How Natural Disasters can Increase Asbestos Exposure Risk

Natural Disasters and Asbestos: Managing This Dangerous Material Safely

Denver, Colorado, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Both data and personal experiences point to an alarming increase in natural disasters in recent years. Most people have been through one of these events or know someone who has. What many may not know is that structural damage from natural disasters can create a follow-on risk: asbestos exposure.

While asbestos is no longer used in new construction, it is still present in building materials used before the material was banned. When an older building is damaged or destroyed by a wildfire, flood, avalanche, or other catastrophe, everyone from first responders to clean-up crews and residents can be exposed to this dangerous substance.

This article provides critical guidance on how to proceed when a structure is affected by a natural disaster and there are concerns that asbestos might be present. It’s essential reading for anyone who owns, works, or lives in these buildings.

Asbestos: Present in a Wide Range of Building Materials

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral with unique properties that made it a beneficial addition to building materials before medical experts determined how harmful it can be. It is a fibrous mineral that is inexpensive, has high tensile strength, and is an excellent insulator for sound, heat and cold. In addition, it will not burn and is resistant to chemical attack.

These properties made the addition of asbestos to building materials a “go-to” solution for many of the problems encountered in the building trades, beginning in the late 1800s and increasing significantly in the 1940s. For example, including asbestos fibers in the recipe for many of the products used in the floor covering industry increased the durability of the materials significantly. Manufacturers also commonly added asbestos fibers to cement siding and roofing shingles, creating products that never had to be painted and boasted life expectancies of over 50 years.

Ultimately, asbestos was incorporated in a long list of materials used in the interior and exterior of every type of structure in the modern world. The use was so widespread for so long that it would be hard to identify a product that did not, at some point, include asbestos as an ingredient.

American manufacturers continued using asbestos as late as 1989, and importing asbestos-containing materials wasn’t banned until 2024 in the United States.

Why Asbestos Is So Dangerous

Asbestos fibers are very light and, once disturbed, can remain suspended in the air for long periods. Consequently, they can be inhaled into the human respiratory system, where their sharp surfaces cause them to stick to sensitive lung tissue. Asbestos exposure has been shown to cause cancer, including an aggressive type of lung lining cancer called mesothelioma and cancers of the intestinal tract. Asbestos is also responsible for a specific disease of the lung called asbestosis.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labor Organization estimate that exposure to asbestos at work causes more than 200,000 deaths globally every year. This represents over 70% of deaths from work-related cancers. Asbestos is also estimated to cause a substantial burden of ill health, including the loss of nearly four million disability-adjusted life years (a standardized measure of ill health). In addition, experts attribute a significant number of illnesses and deaths outside the workplace to asbestos exposure.

Asbestos Unleashed: How Natural Disasters Increase Exposure Risk

Because asbestos was so widely used before it was banned, the disturbance of building materials due to catastrophes creates a potentially dangerous situation for first responders and others dealing with the aftermath. When residents, occupants, or contractors hired to repair an affected property enter the structure, they can be unknowingly exposed to asbestos fibers when removing damaged debris, attempting to salvage items, cleaning, or performing demolition to prepare for structural repairs.

Consequently, seeking assistance from asbestos identification and remediation experts before work begins is crucial.

Natural Disasters and Asbestos Remediation: It Starts With Identification

The first step after a structure is damaged in a natural disaster is to consult with a licensed contractor like Colorado Hazard Control. Our experts can determine whether asbestos is present to prevent exposure. This applies to the affected structure and adjacent exterior property where dislodged debris may have landed.

A licensed inspector takes samples of the affected building materials for assessment. In Colorado, this process is required by law. It involves collecting a specified number of bulk samples and submitting them to a laboratory approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for analysis. The law applies to all residential, commercial, public, or industrial structures, regardless of age. The process can also identify other hazardous materials, such as lead-based paint.

Ensuring Safe and Compliant Asbestos Removal

A licensed expert has completed an inspection of your damaged property. Now what?

The next step is to digest the report to learn what actions (if any) are required before you start cleaning and repairing the structure. An inspection report is often confusing and difficult to interpret, but our experts can help you understand what’s in it. If asbestos is present, we will explain our process and pricing for removing it in a regulatory-compliant way. As a licensed and insured Colorado General Abatement Contractor (GAC), we employ EPA-trained, state-licensed technicians experienced in removing hazardous materials properly and safely.

Once a clear scope of work is developed, your renovation or demolition contractor should review it to ensure all identified asbestos-containing materials that might be impacted in the renovation or demolition project will be addressed before they start working. There are safety considerations and significant cost savings in having Colorado Hazard Control remove all the asbestos at once rather than having to return for materials initially overlooked by work crews.

Focusing on Safety in the Wake of a Natural Disaster

The health and safety of everyone who spends time in a structure should be the owner’s top priority, especially following a natural disaster.

Asbestos is a dangerous, cancer-causing material for which there is no safe exposure level. However, by engaging with licensed, trained, insured professionals following a catastrophe, you can eliminate the risk of exposure and turn your attention to other recovery tasks.

Colorado Hazard Control is a trusted and highly qualified asbestos inspection and abatement company. To learn about our services, call 303-410-4941 in the Denver and Northern Colorado areas or 719-547-2785 in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Southern Colorado.

You can also complete our contact form to get a quote.

About Colorado Hazard Control

Colorado Hazard Control is the natural industrial, commercial and residential environmental solutions provider achieving the highest quality workmanship by focusing intensely on what we do best — health, safety, and environmental compliance. With locations in Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo, we offer our services statewide. Whatever your needs - lead abatement, mold remediation, radon mitigation, demolition, or training - we're there with 24-hour emergency response available. https://www.coloradohazard.com

Media Contact:

Lynnelle Beaver, 303-410-4941

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.