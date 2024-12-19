ASP Isotopes (ASPI) Accused of Deceiving Investors with Bogus Nuclear Tech Claims– Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) and certain of its most senior executives are now entangled in a securities class action, alleging the company deceived investors by making false and misleading statements about its advanced nuclear fuel technologies.

Class Period: Oct. 30, 2024 – Nov. 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 3, 2025

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) Securities Class Action:

The suit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, claims that ASPI misled investors about the viability and potential of its Aerodynamic Separation Process (ASP) and Quantum Enrichment technologies.

The complaint alleges that ASPI overstated the effectiveness of its enrichment technologies, the development potential of its high assay low-enriched uranium facility, and the performance of its nuclear fuels operating segment.

The truth emerged on Nov. 26, 2024, when a scathing report by Fuzzy Panda Research revealed that ASPI's technology was outdated and unlikely to be commercially viable.

The report accused ASPI of using "old, disregarded laser enrichment technology" to falsely position itself as a cutting-edge nuclear fuel company. It also alleged that ASPI had employed individuals to promote its stock and that former executives of Centrus Energy had deemed its technology "virtually worthless.".

Following the release of the report, ASPI's stock price plummeted 23% in a single trading day.

These events have prompted shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman to open a probe.

“We are investigating whether ASPI may have misled investors about the true commercial prospects for its ASP and Quantum Enrichment technologies," said Reed Kathrein, a partner leading the investigation.

