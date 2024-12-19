Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Vito Coviello, Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vito Coviello is an experienced and accomplished C-level executive, bringing a wealth of expertise in financial control and management, regulatory compliance, strategic planning, internal audit, and tax to Spartan Capital Securities. With over two decades of leadership roles at prominent financial institutions, as well as U.S. and International Government Sponsored Entities, Mr. Coviello’s systemic capital markets knowledge, coupled with technical and innovative approach make him a significant addition to the Spartan team.

Mr. Coviello previously served as a Financial Services Consultant, advising firms, and providing support on financial reporting, internal controls, regulatory compliance, internal audit, and tax. His career includes notable tenures at Morgan Stanley, Deloitte, Santander Investment Securities, and Fannie Mae, where he enhanced reporting, regulatory and compliance, internal controls, policy and procedures frameworks, internal audit, tax, streamlined processes, and developed cost-saving solutions. He has successfully reduced month-end close processes by implementing advanced technology solutions, designed financial reporting systems that optimized key performance indicators and achieved significant cost savings.

He advised on the implementation of internal controls and regulatory reporting under SEC, FINRA, CFTC, NFA, SOX, FICCA and PCAOB rules.

Spartan Capital Securities’ Founder and CEO, John Lowry, commented: “We are very pleased that Vito Coviello has joined the Spartan team. Vito’s extensive financial leadership, deep industry expertise, and proven track record position him as an ideal addition to our Firm, especially as we continue to evolve and grow.”

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC (SCS):

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service, integrated financial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Their in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy, and investment acumen have earned them a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors. Spartan Capital’s experienced investment professionals provide highly customized personal service, tailoring an asset allocation program to enable each client to meet their financial goals. Spartan Capital also offers advisory and insurance services through its affiliates, Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management, LLC and Spartan Capital Insurance Services, LLC.

John D. Lowry

Spartan Capital Securities

+1 (212) 293-0123

