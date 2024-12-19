BitLyft Unveils Top Cybersecurity Predictions for 2025 and How Companies Can Stay Ahead

Biggest Threats and Trends of 2025 Highlighted

ST. JOHN'S, Mich., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitLyft, a leading managed detection and response provider (MDR) offering a holistic defense approach, unveils its top cybersecurity predictions for 2025. Threats from numerous sources are increasing in intensity and frequency, making it imperative for mid-sized organizations to work with a high-touch, personalized cybersecurity solution and an experienced team. BitLyft’s insights reflect emerging trends and critical challenges organizations will encounter in the coming year, alongside actionable strategies to mitigate risks and ensure resilience.

“The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving,” says Jason Miller, CEO of BitLyft. “Our predictions for 2025 reflect not just the growing sophistication of cyber threats but also the urgent need for organizations to stay ahead with proactive managed security. At BitLyft, we are committed to empowering businesses with the tools, technology, and expertise needed to thrive in a digital-first world.”

AI-Powered Cyberattacks Will Increase as cybercriminals leverage machine learning and AI to launch more sophisticated attacks, such as AI-generated phishing campaigns to autonomous malware.



BitLyft provides threat detection, proactively detecting and mitigating AI-powered attacks with automated threat intelligence and machine learning algorithms.

Zero-Trust Adoption Will Accelerate - Organizations will prioritize zero-trust architectures to ensure rigorous identity verification for every user, device, and system attempting to access company resources.



BitLyft offers comprehensive services to help businesses implement zero-trust frameworks and protect critical data.

Escalation of Ransomware Attacks – Cybercriminals will intensify ransomware attacks, targeting critical infrastructure and essential services, such as public utilities and banking. This will cause significant operational disruptions and financial loss.



BitLyft offers advanced tools to monitor, block, and recover from ransomware attacks.

Enhanced Regulatory Compliance Requirements—Governments worldwide are expected to implement stricter cybersecurity regulations, compelling organizations to adhere to comprehensive data protection and privacy standards. Depending on the violation, non-compliance with cybersecurity regulations can result in fines of up to $20M.



BitLyft AIR® simplifies compliance and reporting through automation and real-time monitoring. Its comprehensive tools generate audit-ready reports, ensure adherence to industry standards, and provide actionable insights to enhance security practices.

AI-Driven Cyber Defense Will Become the Standard - AI and automation will play a central role in cybersecurity defense strategies, enabling faster detection, investigation, and response to threat



BitLyft Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services utilize AI to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of threat detection, ensuring clients a swift response to threats from endpoints to networks.

Cybersecurity Workforce Shortage Will Persist - The global cybersecurity skills gap will intensify, leaving organizations struggling to find the talent to combat rising threats.



BitLyft bridges the cybersecurity talent gap with a team of experts providing continuous monitoring, detection, and response. For businesses running a lean team and budget, BitLyft fortifies the business like Fort Knox. The BitLyft team and cutting-edge technology work in tandem, ensuring businesses a forging a partnership with a team wholly committed to security.

About BitLyft

BitLyft enables utilities and corporations to meet regulatory and audit mandates for SOC2 Compliance. The venture's managed detection and response (MDR) services with an Automated Incident Response (AIR) platform can be implemented cost-effectively and quickly. Prioritizing tech-powered yet high-touch cybersecurity solutions creates a holistic defense, giving clients unwavering confidence; BitLyft staff pledge to prioritize and protect every client. For more information, visit www.bitlyft.com.

