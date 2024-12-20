I 89 SB CLOSED mm70.2-mm67.5 Bolton/Waterbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 SB CLOSED from mm70.2 to mm67.5 (Bolton/Waterbury) due to a disabled Green Mountain Transit Bus.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.











