Direct Energy Invests in Hope and Healing through $60,000 Donation to Two Alberta Hospitals

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy is donating $30,000 each to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, directing energy toward what matters — Alberta customers, their families, and the communities it serves. These donations are just one example of this ongoing support.

“We’re honored to support these hospitals by making an investment in hope, healing and the health of our communities,” said Tanis Kozak, vice president, Direct Energy – Canada Home. “We’re grateful to have the opportunity to support two organizations that are making a difference in the lives of so many Albertans.”

The Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation invests in crucial programs, technology and expertise so that even the most severely ill and injured children can benefit from compassionate world-class care. At the same time, it also invests in innovative research to find new therapies and cures for a healthier tomorrow. The Foundation’s goal is to help every baby, child and teenager live to their fullest potential. This donation will support research, equipment, and patient and family centered care programs.

"We are so grateful to Direct Energy and its customers for supporting the kids and families at the Alberta Children's Hospital with this generous donation," says Saifa Koonar, president and chief executive officer of the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation. "There's something special about a gift that comes from employees wanting to make a difference for families who live and work in their communities, and it's inspiring how Direct Energy has rallied their customers at their retail booths to help sick and injured children now, and in the years to come."

The Stollery Children’s Hospital is the only children’s hospital in Canada that is woven through an adult hospital. It’s also the most specialized children’s Hospital in Western Canada. This donation will help the hospital invest in people, programs, equipment, cutting-edge research and training. The Stollery will also be able to continue to provide world-class care for kids with the most complex medical problems, advance specialized physical and mental health care, and fund family-centered care programs, such as music, pet and art therapies, the Awasisak Indigenous Health Program and kids’ therapeutic play areas.

“This generous donation from Direct Energy will make a significant impact on Stollery kids and their families,” says Jodaye Stuart, development officer at the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation. “The funds donated by Direct Energy will support the most urgent needs at the Stollery, ensuring that kids from backyards across Alberta receive the care they need, when they need it.”

Direct Energy has supported the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation for years, previously donating $15,000 to each hospital in 2020, and participating in annual radiothons benefitting the hospitals.

To learn more about Direct Energy, visit directenergy.ca or call 1-866-374-6299.

###

About Direct Energy

Direct Energy is one of North America’s leading retail providers of energy and energy-related services for homes and businesses. Direct Energy is part of NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG), a Fortune 500 company operating in the United States and Canada, delivering innovative solutions that help people, organizations, and businesses achieve their goals, while also advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice. NRG Energy is a leading energy and home services company powered by people and our purpose is to power a brighter future together — one that is safe, smart, and sustainable. Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and 8 provinces in Canada.

Estefania Joy Direct Energy 832-588-3634 news@directenergy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.