Arkema Achieves a Milestone in Its Coating Products Portfolio Carbon Footprint Reduction with the Launch of Global Mass Balance Solutions for All Coatings Technologies

PARIS, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkema, a leader in Specialty Materials, set the groundwork for carbon footprint reduction across its Coating Solutions value chain in 2024, with a unique global approach as it achieves multiple Mass Balance* ISCC PLUS certifications in the US, Europe and Asia; covering major coating technologies. This allows Coating Solutions to reduce up to 100% the carbon footprint of its mass balance products, supporting the development of more sustainable solutions for coating applications in fast-growing markets such as green energies, e-mobility, living comfort, building efficiency and advanced electronics.

“Replacing virgin fossil feedstocks with biobased or recycled sources is essential to circular economy. The mass balance approach allows to accelerate this transition by integrating renewable and recycled feedstocks into supply chains while keeping the same level of performance,” said Richard JENKINS - SVP Coating Solutions, Member of Executive Committee. “More ISCC+ manufacturing sites certifications are expected in 2025 to further reduce product carbon footprint to support our customers and partners across the value chain to meet their sustainable development objectives.”

Nine Arkema sites have been certified over the past 12 months, covering a complete range of bio-attributed solutions from upstream acrylic monomers to downstream specialty resins and additives for high solids, waterborne, UV/LED/EB, and powder coating technologies.





IN THE US: Texas (acrylic monomers)



This roadmap will continue in 2025 as Arkema actively supports their customers in their sustainability journey by expanding the accessibility to lower carbon footprint solutions including bio based, recycled based and bio attributed products.

*Mass Balance: Mass balance chain of custody is designed to track the total amount of the content in scope through the production system and ensure an appropriate allocation of this content to the finished goods based on auditable bookkeeping. Property conservation principle is set to ensure that the total certified output does not exceed its original input and take into account the appropriate conversion losses and production / assembly ratios. The ISSC+ certification of the whole supply chain guarantees that the origin of the renewable sources meets ISCC+ standards for sustainable feedstocks.



Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials - Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions - accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2023, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around € 9.5 billion in 2023, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

Press contact: Anne Plaisance +33 (0)6 81 87 48 77 anne.plaisance@arkema.com Mike Crisp +1 864 525 9307 mike.crisp-ext@arkema.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3da5e377-12b5-41cb-b7c6-03b38768d5c1

Certified Arkema Sites Nine Arkema sites have been certified over the past 12 months

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.