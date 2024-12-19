BLOX Markets, Inc. and OptimX Markets Enter into Early-Stage Partnership

Joint Press Release

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLOX Markets, Inc. is excited to announce an early-stage partnership with OptimX Markets, an innovative liquidity management platform designed to enhance interactions between institutions and their broker counterparties. This partnership represents the first institutional liquidity management platform set to integrate with BLOX Markets' upcoming retail-focused US equities trading venue.

“By fostering competition and opening up access to off-exchange equity retail flow, our new trading venue, Openpool, will provide a unique opportunity for better execution quality, ensuring all market participants benefit from greater liquidity and transparency,” said Khody Azmoon, CEO of BLOX Markets.

“We are excited to be an early partner with BLOX Markets as they build a cutting-edge US equities trading venue that bridges the gap between retail and institutional liquidity,” said David Barnett, CEO of OptimX Markets. “OptimX’s technology will help enable seamless interaction with BLOX’s retail-focused venue, enhancing execution and improving the overall trading experience for all involved.”

About OptimX Markets

OptimX Markets is a market-neutral technology solution that delivers the full spectrum of sell side liquidity opportunities directly to the institutional desktop in a single delivery platform. Committed to preserving the fragile ecosystem between brokers and institutional investors in financial transactions, OptimX restores transparency and simplicity to sourcing liquidity. OptimX offers unique and comprehensive trading solutions in both US and EMEA capital markets.

About BLOX Markets, Inc.

BLOX Markets, Inc., is in the process of developing a new retail focused US equities trading venue, utilizing emerging technologies to broaden access and enhance market efficiency. We believe that all investors deserve access to the best execution opportunities. We’re building a trading venue to open up access to off-exchange equity retail flow through order competition. Retail investors would benefit from greater competition in the execution of their orders and other investors would benefit from opportunities to execute against such orders, thus bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors. We present to you a new type of trading venue called Openpool. Please note the trading venue is not yet operational, awaiting regulatory filing and is subject to regulatory approvals.

