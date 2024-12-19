His Majesty the King of Bahrain Inaugurates the Kingdom’s Largest Strategic Energy Project

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Setting New Standards: One of the World’s Most Advanced Large-Capacity Refineries with an Unprecedented Safety Record in Construction

MANAMA, Kingdom of Bahrain, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, alongside His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, inaugurated the Bapco Modernization Project (BMP), marking a defining moment in the Kingdom’s energy evolution. As the largest strategic initiative in the Kingdom of Bahrain and Bapco Energies’ history, this milestone underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and economic diversification.

Coinciding with Bahrain’s National Day celebrations and the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty’s accession, commemorating 25 years of His Majesty’s reign, the event celebrated decades of progress while showcasing the Kingdom of Bahrain’s energy ambitions for the future. His Majesty toured the “A Journey Through Time” exhibition, which chronicled the Kingdom’s pioneering role in the energy sector, from the discovery of oil in 1932 to present-day achievements and future aspirations, highlighted through state-of-the-art AI technology.

Powering a Sustainable Future

This landmark project reflects the Kingdom of Bahrain’s enduring commitment to sustainable growth, utilizing the Kingdom’s natural energy resources to power economic progress and development. The project plays an important role in the Kingdom’s energy transition and its alignment with Bahrain’s Vision 2030, underpinned by leadership focused on economic recovery and strategic investment.

His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, and Chairman of Bapco Energies expressed gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for their visionary leadership.

“We are extremely honored to witness the inauguration of this transformative project under the patronage of His Majesty the King and with the invaluable guidance of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. The Bapco Modernization Project is a testament to their unwavering commitment to ensuring the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a global leader in energy innovation and sustainability. This strategic investment is not only a catalyst for economic growth but also a vital step in realizing the Kingdom’s vision of a sustainable and resilient future. Bapco Energies remains fully committed to advancing the Kingdom’s energy transition and contributing to the broader goals of The Kingdom’s 2030 Vision,” said His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Pioneering Energy Innovation

The Bapco Modernization Project elevates Bahrain’s refining capabilities and positions the Kingdom as a leader in advanced energy solutions. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, the BMP enhances operational efficiency, reduces carbon emissions, and aligns with international standards.

The project represents the culmination of over ninety years of development in the Kingdom of Bahrain’s energy sector. With significant investment, it lays the groundwork for continued progress, creating lasting economic value for the Kingdom.

A Vision for the Future

The Bapco Modernization Project is a cornerstone of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s 2030 Vision, and reinforces its long-term goals of increasing refining capacity, diversifying its energy portfolio, and enhancing efficiency. It positions Bapco Energies amongst the leading energy companies delivering sustainable energy solutions and bolsters the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a global energy innovator.

About Bapco Energies

Bapco Energies is the integrated energy company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company is consolidating the energy value chain to meet Bahrain’s growing energy demands sustainably. Guided by the Blueprint Bahrain framework, Bapco Energies is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through the implementation of the National Energy Strategy. The Bapco Energies portfolio encompasses wholly-owned subsidiaries Bapco Refining, Bapco Upstream, Bapco Gas, Bapco Tazweed, Bapco Air Fueling and BeVentures.

