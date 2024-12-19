GI Alliance Earns Prestigious Ethics Designation from Health Ethics Trust

For excellence in healthcare compliance and ethical standards

Southlake, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GI Alliance, a leading network of managed gastroenterology practices in the United States, proudly announces its certification by the Health Ethics Trust and Council of Ethical Organizations. This distinction recognizes GI Alliance’s Ethics and Compliance program as a benchmark for excellence in healthcare compliance and ethical standards.

The certification process involved a rigorous peer review and extensive evaluation of the organization’s compliance practices, underscoring GI Alliance’s commitment to fostering a culture of ethical conduct and legal adherence. This certification affirms that GI Alliance upholds the highest standards of integrity across its operations and leadership.

Dr. James Weber, chief executive officer of GI Alliance, expressed his gratitude to the team members whose contributions were instrumental in achieving this recognition.

"This certification is a testament to the hard work and unwavering commitment of our team to uphold the highest ethical standards in healthcare. At GI Alliance, we believe that fostering a culture of integrity is not just an obligation but a responsibility to the patients and communities we serve. We are honored to have our Ethics and Compliance program, led by Kate Conklin, recognized as a model for excellence," said Dr. Weber.

GI Alliance remains dedicated to setting the industry standard in ethical conduct and compliance, ensuring that its practices align with the values of trust and accountability that are central to delivering exceptional patient care.

GI Alliance is the leading, physician-led, physician-owned network for gastrointestinal care in the United States. GI Alliance supports practice management for over 900 independent gastroenterologists who deliver the highest quality of GI care for patients in 345 practice locations across the country. Partnering with the nation’s premier independent GI physician practices, GI Alliance supports operational management, ancillary service development, and patient engagement, enabling practices to focus on providing the highest quality patient care while maintaining clinical autonomy. Offering a full spectrum of services for the management of digestive health, GI Alliance is committed to excellence and innovation in gastroenterology. gialliance.com.

