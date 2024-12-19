TOMI Environmental Stands Ready to Protect Public Health Amidst H5N1 Bird Flu California State Emergency

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, is closely monitoring the recent declaration of a state of emergency in California due to the H5N1 bird flu outbreak. TOMI is dedicated to providing effective disinfection solutions to combat current and future pandemics, including H5N1.

Since April 2024, 61 cases of H5N1 bird flu have been reported in the United States, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirming the first severe human case. The recent declaration of a state of emergency in California due to the H5N1 bird flu outbreak highlights the urgent need for effective disinfection and sanitation protocols.

SteraMist iHP cold plasma technology creates a powerful disinfectant that effectively kills a wide range of microorganisms, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi. It has been proven to be highly effective against avian influenza and other viruses. Studies with the USDA, Arkema, and well-known universities continue to prove the effectiveness of SteraMist cold plasma technology in the food industry.

“We understand the serious threat posed by H5N1 bird flu and other emerging diseases,” said Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. “We are ready to deploy SteraMist to help protect public health and prevent the spread of H5N1. This outbreak demands serious attention and the implementation of powerful disinfection measures.”

SteraMist is committed to working with healthcare providers, government agencies, and other organizations to develop and implement comprehensive infection prevention and control strategies. By utilizing innovative technologies like SteraMist, we can help protect communities and mitigate the impact of future outbreaks.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.



