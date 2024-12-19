Locafy Unveils 2025 Product Roadmap: AI-Powered Publishing Solutions to Potentially Revolutionize Local SEO

PERTH, Australia, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or the “Company”), a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in "entity-based" search engine optimization (SEO), today announced its 2025 product roadmap, showcasing AI-powered publishing solutions that we believe streamline content production and deliver faster, cost-effective online visibility for businesses.

Leveraging its proprietary technology and expanding AI-driven automation, we believe Locafy’s publishing products are positioned to set a new standard for scalability, performance, and measurable results in local and organic search.

Traction: Foundations for Future Success

Locafy is already gaining momentum with significant milestones as it prepares for broader product rollouts in 2025:

First Niche Content Site Published : Locafy has successfully launched a niche content site in partnership with a leading media group.

: Locafy has successfully launched a niche content site in partnership with a leading media group. Scalable Landing Page Production POCs : Proof-of-concept (POC) programs are underway to potentially automate and scale landing page production.

: Proof-of-concept (POC) programs are underway to potentially automate and scale landing page production. Listing Syndication Testing: Final testing is in progress for Locafy’s Listing Syndication solution in collaboration with a U.S.-based reputation management company.

These early successes highlight Locafy’s ability to potentially streamline processes and establish the foundation for scalable product releases in the year ahead.

Locafy’s Publishing Products: Simplified and Automated SEO

Locafy’s publishing suite combines proven solutions with AI-driven automation to address the growing demand for high-quality, scalable SEO content. We believe these products empower businesses to efficiently dominate search rankings and increase their online prominence:

Business Listing Syndication : Accurate business profiles published across 60+ trusted platforms, building credibility and consistency across search engines.

: Accurate business profiles published across 60+ trusted platforms, building credibility and consistency across search engines. SEO-Optimized Landing Pages : High-performing pages targeting specific keywords to rapidly improve organic search performance.

: High-performing pages targeting specific keywords to rapidly improve organic search performance. Google Business Profile Boosting : Optimized Google Business Profiles to secure visibility in the Local Pack , which accounts for 44% of local search clicks.

: Optimized Google Business Profiles to secure visibility in the , which accounts for 44% of local search clicks. SEO-Driven Articles: Keyword-focused articles published on Locafy-owned assets or client subdomains to boost authority and search relevance.

2025 Product Roadmap: Driving Scalability and Growth

Locafy’s 2025 roadmap outlines three key objectives, which we believe positions the Company to deliver measurable results for businesses and sustained organizational growth:

End-to-End AI Automation: Streamlining production workflows with AI-driven content generation to accelerate high-quality SEO publishing at scale. Market Expansion: Strengthening partnerships with marketing agencies, media groups, and industry associations to extend Locafy’s publishing solutions globally. Scalable Content Solutions: Utilizing proprietary SEO structures and AI automation to generate impactful, keyword-rich content faster and more efficiently.

“Our 2025 roadmap is about scaling smarter by automating proven solutions,” said Gavin Burnett, CEO of Locafy. “We’re building on real traction—our first niche content site is live, scalable landing page production is underway, and we’re finalizing our listing syndication solution. By combining automation and AI, we believe we’re streamlining SEO publishing to drive measurable results for businesses while laying a foundation for scalable growth in 2025 and beyond.”

Why It Matters: Solving the SEO Challenge

Achieving Page 1 visibility in Google’s Local Pack and organic search remains critical but challenging for businesses. Traditional SEO methods are costly, complex, and time-consuming. We believe Locafy’s AI-powered publishing products solve this by:

Generating more content to bolster relevance and search authority.

to bolster relevance and search authority. Reducing cost and complexity through AI automation .

. Delivering faster, measurable results with advanced analytics to track performance, impressions, and clicks.

With Locafy’s solutions, we believe businesses can scale their online presence, connect with more customers, and dominate their target markets.

For more information about Locafy’s products and solutions, visit www.locafy.com.

About Locafy

Locafy (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) is a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in local search engine marketing. Founded in 2009, Locafy's mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. We help businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com.

