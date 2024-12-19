Cult Blockchain XION Launches On-Chain Festival Celebrating the Death of Web3 Complexities





NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the success of XION’s mainnet launch, having seen nearly one million user accounts created in the first week, XION continues the momentum through the Promethean Saga early access launch

XION, the first walletless Layer 1 blockchain built for consumer-ready Web3 applications, today launched early access to the Promethean Saga — a four-month global on-chain festival celebrating bringing Web3 to all internet users through its UX-first ecosystem application launches and initiatives. The Promethean Saga will feature daily activations for multiple months that incentivize participants to bridge funds into the ecosystem, create their dynamic on-chain identities, secure the network via staking, and experience the plethora of new applications launching on XION’s mainnet. This event follows XION’s mainnet launch which saw nearly 1,000,000 user accounts created within the first week, carrying on the movement to bring the world on-chain.

Now open to the public, the Promethean Saga offers an immersive experience where users can engage with numerous activities, competitions, art, app launches, and communal on-chain events alongside other users, builders, creators, and artists. The celebration parallels XION’s journey with Prometheus’ gift of fire to humanity — from burning an original Banksy painting and turning it into an NFT to bringing Web3 to the masses through complete chain abstraction — illuminating the knowledge and enlightenment that drive mankind’s greatest pursuits.

Burnt Banksy, Founder of XION, says: “We believe that Web3 will permeate all industries just as the internet has in the last decades. With the Promethean Saga, the XION ecosystem is demonstrating how it is pioneering this future by making Web3 accessible to all.”

This one-of-a-kind event empowers users from all over the world to celebrate the fusion of art, technology, and community in the most user-friendly Web3 environment available to date, empowering creators and users to connect globally in ways Web2 could never facilitate. This is made possible through XION’s protocol-level abstractions and its Meta Accounts, non-custodial accounts that allow users to manage their crypto holdings and interact with Web3 apps while enjoying the ease of use of Web2-like authentication and interactions.

XION has already brought its walletless, gas-abstracted vision to life with over four million users and community members on its testnet in addition to an ecosystem of over 200 applications and integrations, by merging an intuitive user experience with the benefits enabled by blockchains. These features and application launches on its mainnet will be displayed in full force during the Promethean Saga and beyond.

On December 5, 2024, XION became the first mainnet to go live following Bitcoin's historic six-figure milestone, with a concurrent launch of its native token, $XION, which was distributed to a wide variety of community members and believers and saw 100,000 tokens gambled in the gamified ‘Double or Nothing’ campaign. The mainnet, delivering Web2-level scalability having demonstrated seamless processing of 2,500 requests per second on the day of launch, provides the robust infrastructure needed to power large-scale global festivals like the Promethean Saga.

XION is the first walletless L1 blockchain purpose-built for consumer adoption through chain abstraction. Utilizing protocol-level implementations related to abstracted accounts, signatures, fees, interoperability, and more, XION empowers developers to build secure, intuitive, and seamless user experiences. Everyone, regardless of technical knowledge, should be able to have the same access to true ownership. The project has raised over $36M from top-tier investors including Multicoin, Animoca, Circle, Hashkey, Arrington Capital, Spartan, and more.

