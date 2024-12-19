Prenetics’ IM8 Announces Collaboration with Mayo Clinic to Develop New Line of Premium Supplements

Collaboration to Focus on Nutrition, Cellular Rejuvenation, Protein, Collagen and Overall Wellness

IM8, a New Premium Supplements Brand, Launched Officially on November 18th on IM8health.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics’ (NASDAQ:PRE) IM8, a premium supplements brand focused on science-driven health solutions, is excited to announce a collaboration through a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to develop a new generation of premium supplements. This collaboration aims to advance health and longevity through the fusion of IM8’s cutting-edge innovation and Mayo Clinic’s medical expertise.

The collaboration will focus on creating evidence-based, clinically researched supplements designed to address key health priorities such as optimal nutrition, cellular rejuvenation, protein support, collagen health, muscle recovery, and overall well-being. The work seeks to ensure that every product developed meets the highest standards of science and efficacy, empowering individuals to take charge of their health with confidence.

“This collaboration with Mayo Clinic marks a significant milestone for IM8,” said Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics. “Together, we aim to redefine health and wellness by creating premium supplements that merge scientific rigor with tangible health benefits. Our work has already started, and the initial research is yielding highly promising insights that inspire confidence in the potential of this initiative.”

The collaboration includes contributions from Dawn Mussallem, M.D., a Mayo Clinic integrative oncologist and a member of IM8’s Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Mussallem’s unique medical insights will guide the development of supplements that address key health priorities with precision and scientific rigor.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

ABOUT PRENETICS

Prenetics (NASDAQ:PRE), a leading health sciences company, is dedicated to advancing consumer and clinical health. Our consumer initiative is led by IM8, a new health and wellness brand, and Europa, one of the largest sports distribution companies in the USA. Our clinical division is led by Insighta, our $200 million venture focused on multi-cancer early detection technologies. This is followed by ACT Genomics, which has achieved FDA clearance for comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors, and CircleDNA, which uses NGS to offer comprehensive DNA tests. Each of Prenetics’ units synergistically enhances our global impact on health, embodying our commitment to ‘enhancing life through science’. To learn more about Prenetics, please visit prenetics.com.

