Evaya Organics Unveils Premium Organic Sleep Solutions for Health-Conscious Consumers

Sleep Cleaner – Evaya Organics Launches a New Collection of Organic Sleep Products

As the organic consumer products market in the U.S. is projected to reach $82.7 billion by 2032, Evaya Organics is excited to introduce a revolutionary line of sleep products that ensures you can truly sleep well while prioritizing your health and the environment.

Evaya’s new GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified collection features everything you need for a restful night: mattresses, mattress toppers, sheets, pillows, mattress pads, and foundations. Walls, a representative from Evaya shared her thoughts on the differentiation with Evaya. “Most consumers are currently sleeping on mattresses with polyurethane foam, but we believe there’s a better way. Our products are made with certified organic cotton, FSC-certified latex, and organic wool, allowing you to rest easy knowing you’re surrounded by safer materials.”

Further, a key part of the Evaya recipe is Evaya’s EverEden wool, sourced exclusively from New Zealand. Organic wool is an amazing performance material providing moisture wicking, temperature regulation, and using the most rigorous standards for harvesting organic wool from farm to factory under the Wool Integrity NZ ™ standard. We’ve heard your concerns about organic mattresses having unpleasant odors,” Silva explained. “That’s why we triple scour our wool to reduce any unwanted smells.” Our exclusive partnerships with top-tier farms in New Zealand mean we source only the finest wool available, setting a new standard for quality.

Shopping for a mattress can be overwhelming, especially with many brands claiming to use natural materials. Evaya takes the guesswork out of the equation by offering products that have earned the highest certifications. Our mattresses are certified by GOTS , Made Safe, and have components certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), ensuring that you’re investing in products that are better for you and better for the environment. Plus, our wool is certified by the Wool Integrity program, which guarantees ethical treatment of animals and environmental responsibility.

While Evaya may not be the first organic mattress brand on the market, we strive to be the best. “At Evaya, we believe that investing in your sleep environment can significantly impact your overall well-being. Quality sleep is essential for feeling your best, enhancing your memory, and even supporting weight management. By choosing Evaya, you’re not just buying a mattress; you’re investing in a better night’s sleep and a healthier lifestyle.

About Evaya Organics

Evaya Organics is dedicated to creating high-quality organic sleep solutions that prioritize health and sustainability. Our mission is to help you sleep naturally and wake up rejuvenated. For more information visit www.evaya.com.

