Gelteq Appoints Dr. Paul Wynne as Chief Scientific Officer to Propel Innovative Ingestible Gel Technology

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ: GELS) (“Gelteq” or the “Company”), a global biotechnology company that specializes in the formulation, development, and manufacturing of ingestible gel technology, announced today the appointment of Dr. Paul Wynne as its Chief Scientific Officer (“CSO”).

Gelteq co-founder and CEO Nathan Givoni stated, “We believe Dr. Wynne’s distinguished record and expertise in formulation science and drug delivery systems will be instrumental in driving the next phase of Gelteq’s product pipeline. Recognized for his collaborative approach and ability to coordinate high-performing teams that drive scientific excellence, Dr. Wynne’s pedigree aligns with Gelteq’s mission to enhance health and wellness through our novel ingestible gel technology. We look forward to further strengthening our senior management team as we continue to execute a strategic plan to build long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”

Dr. Wynne will oversee the product and formulation strategies and the growth of Gelteq’s scientific team and various business verticals. He will assist with Gelteq’s intellectual property portfolio, academic partnerships, gel formulations, and distribution channels, and will work closely with manufacturing and supply side partners.

Dr. Wynne commented, “I am honored to join Gelteq at such an exciting inflection point for the Company and the industry. I look forward to guiding the Company’s efforts to fully harness the potential of our ingestible gel technology across a myriad of market applications to meet the evolving needs of consumers and patients around the world.”



Dr. Wynne has over 35 years of experience in the disciplines of analytical chemistry, the design and manufacture of advanced materials, drug metabolism, pharmaceutical formulation, drug delivery and forensic toxicology. Prior to joining Gelteq, he was the Manager of the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre at Monash University in Melbourne for eight years, which works to strengthen the pharmaceutical and allied manufacturing sector in Australia for domestic and International clients. Monash University is ranked #2 in the world in pharmacy and pharmaceutical science by the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024: Pharmacy & Pharmacology. Dr. Wynne is also the author of over 80 peer reviewed papers, book chapters, and patents, and more than 120 lectures, presentations and industry technical articles. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Applied Chemistry), Master of Applied Science (Organic Photochemistry), and a Doctor of Philosophy (Chemistry and Toxicology) from RMIT University.

About Gelteq Limited:

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, and other products. Gelteq advances and commercializes its delivery solutions within five core verticals: pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications, and sports nutrition. The Company’s unique formulation directly addresses the issues associated with traditional drug delivery methods such as difficulty swallowing, taste of unpalatable ingredients, and dosage control. For more information, visit www.gelteq.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Gelteq’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future orders relating to Gelteq’s products, the success of new programs, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gelteq in general, see the risk factors in the Annual Report on 20-F filed on November 15, 2024. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gelteq undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

