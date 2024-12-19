Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market Size to Surpass USD 3.74 Billion by 2034

The global electrostatic discharge packaging market size is determined at USD 2.26 billion in 2024 and is foreseen to be amount at USD 3.74 billion by 2034, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 5.15% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electrostatic discharge packaging market size to grow from USD 2.38 billion in 2025 and is expected to attain USD 3.55 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Market Overview

Electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging protects sensitive electronic components from electrostatic discharge, which may cause damage or failure. This packaging is imperative in various industries, including electronics, aerospace, and automotive, which employ electronic components heavily. It protects sensitive printed circuit boards, semiconductors, and electronic components from electrostatic discharge. Safeguarding these items ensures their functionality and reliability. Moreover, ESD packaging is also used in defense and military sectors to package explosive powders, munitions, and other sensitive equipment.

The market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of consumer electronic devices worldwide. ESD packaging is crucial during the handling or shipping of electronic components. ESD packaging is resistant to antistatic charging and charge dissipation, making it suitable for packaging electronic devices.

Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market Trends:

Increasing Production of Electronic Devices: With the increasing production of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, and wearable devices, the need for ESD packaging is rising. These devices may be damaged due to electrostatic discharge during shipping. Thus, they require efficient protection to protect sensitive components.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in technology and material science led to the development of advanced packaging materials and coatings that enhance the effectiveness of ESD packaging by providing better protection against electrostatic discharge. Moreover, the incorporation of smart technologies, such as RFID tags, into packaging is on the rise, allowing us to track and monitor the condition of packaged products, reducing losses from ESD damage.

Growing Focus on Sustainability: With the growing focus on sustainability, there is a high demand for recyclable and reusable packaging solutions. This encourages market players to develop biodegradable or recyclable ESD packaging solutions to meet consumers' needs. In August 2023, the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) announced the winners of the esteemed 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Awards. The awards feature a winner in three categories: Reusable System, Design Innovation, and Product Technology. The three winners in 2023 are OK Produce for Reusable System, Schaefer Plastics North America, LLC, for Design Innovation, and the Rehrig Pacific Company for Product Technology. Schaefer Plastics North America, a manufacturer of reusable transport packaging products, wins the Design Innovation award for their electrostatic discharge (ESD) bulk bin.



Insights from Key Regions

Asia’s Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market: An Overview and Growth Potential

Asia pacific dominated the market with the largest share in 2023. This is due to the increased production of electronic devices, leading to increased demand for ESD packaging. Countries like China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan are known as electronics manufacturing hub. A significant increase in the adoption of smart devices further bolstered the market in the region.

Moreover, the rapid expansion of the automotive industry contributes to regional market growth. As production of vehicles increases, so does the demand for ESD packaging to protect electronic components, thus boosting the market.

Well-established E-commerce Supply Chain in North America to Drive the Market

The electrostatic discharge packaging market in North America is expected to expand rapidly in the coming years. This is mainly due to its well-developed e-commerce industry. ESD packaging is essential to safeguard electronic devices throughout assembly, testing, and shipment.

As e-commerce becomes more popular, especially within segments such as mobile phones, consumer electronics, wearable technology, computers, and other tech gadgets, there is an increase in the number of electronic products being shipped across the region.

These devices are more prone to be damaged or destroyed by electrostatic discharge during transit, handling, and storage, requiring ESD packaging. Moreover, there is a high demand for reusable ESD packaging solutions due to the growing concerns about packaging waste, contributing to regional market expansion.

Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market Opportunity

Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

The demand for electrostatic discharge packaging is rising with the increasing incorporation of electronics in automotive systems, such as powertrains, infotainment systems, and advanced driver-assistance systems. Vehicles heavily rely on electronic components, which are highly prone to electric discharge. As the industry moves toward more innovative automotive electronics, there is a higher demand for ESD packaging solutions.

Electrical equipment such as batteries, motors, power electronics, and control units are sophisticated systems that electric cars heavily rely on. These electronic components are susceptible to electrostatic discharge, reducing vehicle performance. ESD packaging is crucial in handling and shipping these components. In addition, the rising production of electric vehicles (EVs) further fuels the growth of the market.

In February 2023, Germany’s Freudenberg Performance Materials expanded its portfolio of technical packaging textiles by launching new Evolon ESD. This new collection safeguards automotive parts with electronic components from electrostatic discharge. These automotive parts include trim lines, dashboards, mirrors, steering wheels, and others. Evolon ESD also protects sensitive surfaces from scratching.



Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market Segmentation

By product type , the bags segment dominated the market in 2023. This is mainly due to the increase in demand for ESD bags in various end-use industries, such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, and energy. These bags provide safe packaging for sensitive printed circuit boards, semiconductors, and electronic components. These bags are available in a variety of sizes and formats. This versatility makes them convenient for several applications, ranging from small integrated circuits to large electronic assemblies.

, the bags segment dominated the market in 2023. This is mainly due to the increase in demand for ESD bags in various end-use industries, such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, and energy. These bags provide safe packaging for sensitive printed circuit boards, semiconductors, and electronic components. These bags are available in a variety of sizes and formats. This versatility makes them convenient for several applications, ranging from small integrated circuits to large electronic assemblies. By material & additive type , the conductive & dissipative polymers segment dominated the market by capturing a considerable share in 2023. This is mainly due to the heightened usage of conductive and dissipative polymers as additives in electrostatic discharge packaging. These materials have higher electrical resistivity and robustness and are lightweight, which offers enhanced protection to sensitive electronic components. These materials also provide reliable and consistent ESD protection, which ensures the packaged components are safe from static-related damage throughout the supply chain.

, the conductive & dissipative polymers segment dominated the market by capturing a considerable share in 2023. This is mainly due to the heightened usage of conductive and dissipative polymers as additives in electrostatic discharge packaging. These materials have higher electrical resistivity and robustness and are lightweight, which offers enhanced protection to sensitive electronic components. These materials also provide reliable and consistent ESD protection, which ensures the packaged components are safe from static-related damage throughout the supply chain. By application , the electrical & electronic component segment held a notable share of the market in 2023. This is mainly due to the increased adoption of electronic devices. Electronic components, such as microchips, semiconductors, integrated circuits, transistors, and capacitors, are most susceptible to damage caused by electrostatic discharge. Thus, these components need to be packaged with an ESD packaging solution, as even a small electrostatic charge can produce permanent damage, malfunctioning, or failure of such components.

, the electrical & electronic component segment held a notable share of the market in 2023. This is mainly due to the increased adoption of electronic devices. Electronic components, such as microchips, semiconductors, integrated circuits, transistors, and capacitors, are most susceptible to damage caused by electrostatic discharge. Thus, these components need to be packaged with an ESD packaging solution, as even a small electrostatic charge can produce permanent damage, malfunctioning, or failure of such components. By end-user, the electrical & electronics segment registered dominance in the market in 2023 owing to the rapid expansion of the electrical & electronics industry. With the rapid increase in the production of electronic devices, the demand for ESD packaging to protect delicate components has increased.

Competitive Landscape

The global electrostatic discharge packaging market continues to evolve rapidly with many market players focusing on bringing innovations to the market. Key players competing in the market include Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Pregis LLC, ACHILLES CORPORATION, DESCO Industries Inc., STOROPACK HANS REICHENECKER GMBH, Nefab Group, Teknis Limited, Kiva Containers, Delphon Industries, LLC, Elcom Ltd., Protective Packaging Corporation, GWP Group, Transcendia Inc., International Plastic Inc., Auer Packaging, Botron Company Inc., Dou Yee Enterprises (S) Pte Ltd., and Edco Supply Corporation.

Nefab Group continues to focus on ESD packaging with its latest innovations in sustainable packaging and digital solutions, which are shown at FACHPACK 2024. From award-winning fiber-based packaging to advanced thermoformed solutions and logistics and digital services, Nefab's offerings are designed to drive sustainability and efficiency across supply chains. Both solutions highlight Nefab's commitment to sustainability and circularity, offering innovative options for Automotive, Electronics, Telecom, and Aerospace industries.

More Insights Towards Packaging:

Market News

In October 2024, Cortec introduced EcoSonic Bubble Film and Bags, which combine cushioning packaging with permanent ESD protection and VpCI corrosion protection technology. This innovative packaging solution offers comprehensive protection throughout the manufacturing, shipping, and storage processes.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Bags

Trays

Clamshell

Shrink Films

Boxes & Containers

Tapes & Labels

Foams

Totes/IBC

Racks

Others (Pouches, Sheets, etc.)

By Material & Additive Type

Conductive & Dissipative Polymers

Metal

Additive



By Application

Electrical & Electronic Component

Equipment

Explosive Powders

Drugs

By End-user

Electrical & Electronics

Automobile

Defense & Military

Aerospace

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



