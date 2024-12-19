M SPLIT CORP. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable January 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2024.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details

Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B) $0.03125 Record Date: December 31, 2024 Payable Date: January 10, 2025



Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.m-split.com info@quadravest.com



