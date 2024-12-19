Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Announces Appointment of George Williams to Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (“Badger” or the “Company”) (TSX:BDGI) announces the appointment of George Williams to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective January 1, 2025.

“We are delighted to welcome George to Badger's Board of Directors as an independent director. George’s extensive business and operational expertise offers a valuable perspective to the Board. We look forward to the strategic insights George will bring as we continue to drive Badger’s strategic growth initiatives forward,” said Stephen J. Jones, Chair of the Board.

George is the former chair and Chief Executive Officer of PMI Energy Solutions. He has 40+ years in the utility industry and hands-on operations experience from executive and senior leadership roles at El Paso Electric Company, Exelon Corporation, Entergy Corporation, PPL Corporation and Progress Energy.

George has a history of nonprofit, private and public company board service. In 2024, George began serving on the Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation, a TSX-listed, multi-billion-dollar independent power producer, where he is a member of the People, Culture and Governance Committee and the Health, Safety and Environmental Committee. Additionally, in 2023, George returned to the Board of Directors for UL Solutions Inc., a NYSE-listed, multi-billion-dollar international testing, inspection and certification company, where he is a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Human Capital and Compensation Committee, and formerly served on the Auditing, Public Safety and External Affairs, and Finance committees. George currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the UL Research Institutes, and formerly served as the chair of its Governance and Compensation Committee. George also served on the Board of Directors for the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE), including as Chairman, as well as the Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce, Quad County Urban League, Black Creativity Advisory Board for the Chicago Museum of Science & Industry, Middle States Electrical Contractors Association, and Tuskegee Next Board of Directors.

George, who resides in Naperville, Illinois, holds a Master of Business Administration from Saint Joseph’s University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Widener University.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSX:BDGI) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries and in general commercial construction. Badger’s customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac™, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger is unique in the non-destructive excavation industry because it designs and manufactures all of its hydrovac units at its plant in Red Deer, Alberta, which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 hydrovac units. To complement the Badger Hydrovac, the Company has a select number of specialty units, mainly Airvacs, combo trucks and sewer and flusher units.

