Engine Launches New Features to Boost Hotel Occupancy Year-Round and Help Hotels Win More Group Bookings

Latest additions to Engine’s Partner Hub help hotels reach small business travelers, drive midweek business, maximize AOR, and win group RFPs

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engine , the modern travel platform for booking and managing business trips, has launched a fleet of new features to help lodging providers fill vacancies on demand. It’s the latest expansion to Engine’s Partner Hub , the easiest, most powerful way for hotels to raise visibility and increase customer loyalty with business travelers.

Partner Hub gives hotels a direct channel to hundreds of thousands of business travelers who use Engine. It offers comprehensive property analytics to help hotels make real-time decisions. The latest features include:

Deals: Maximize occupancy by launching pinpoint-targeted discount offers to attract last-minute business travelers.

Maximize occupancy by launching pinpoint-targeted discount offers to attract last-minute business travelers. Property Spotlight: Bid on premium placements in Engine’s platform when travelers and travel admins search. Drive traffic on an ongoing basis or whenever occupancy dips.

Bid on in Engine’s platform when travelers and travel admins search. Drive traffic on an ongoing basis or whenever occupancy dips. 2X Rewards feature: Designed to incentivize travelers to choose a preferred property over its competitors, Partner Hub users can offer travelers double Engine Rewards .

Designed to incentivize travelers to choose a preferred property over its competitors, Partner Hub users can offer travelers . Group RFP Management Tools for Chains and PMGs: Use a single dashboard to view, manage, and recommend properties for Group RFPs across their portfolio, helping sales teams stay organized, streamline lead management, and increase chances of winning group business.

“We bring innovative tools to hotels that help them attract more business travelers, boost midweek bookings, and deliver a better guest experience,” said Engine’s EVP of Supply and Strategy, Florent Silve. “For many hotels, driving consistent business is complex and overwhelming. That’s why Engine’s Partner Hub is designed to be a strategic partner that increases bookings and simplifies operations. It enables chains, PMGs, and individual hotels to optimize their visibility and performance in the small business travel segment — a huge untapped market other travel platforms neglect. It gives them detailed analytics, robust insights, and sophisticated management tools to reach thousands of small businesses traveling into their market.”

More than 900,000 business travelers use Engine to plan and manage trips — mostly for weekday travel when vacancies are at their highest. Partner Hub’s new features enable hotels to capture demand among this highly motivated audience with tailored offers that deliver fast, measurable results. Travelers booking on Engine are 2.2X more likely to book when same-day cancellation is offered, boosting click-to-book conversion by 68%. Further, hotels leveraging premium placement in Engine search results drive 24% more bookings than the next-ranked property.

About Engine

Engine is the modern travel platform for booking and managing work trips. It saves businesses time and money through an intuitive travel network that connects to nearly every hotel, airline, and car rental company in the U.S. It offers single invoice billing, the flexibility to modify trips at any time without sunk costs, and a unified view of all company travel and spend. Customers rely on Engine to not only make travel easier to manage, but to make it enjoyable for everyone involved. The company is backed by Telescope Partners, Blackstone, Elefund, and Permira. Learn more at www.engine.com .

